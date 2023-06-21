“We need to stop letting Pierre Gasly dress himself”: F1 fans joke about the Alpine driver’s style at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton event

Pierre Gasly was recently spotted attending Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Men's collection launch in Paris. He was accompanied by his partner Kika Cerqueira Gomes at the event.

Many media publications and photographers took several pictures of the duo as they posed for them as well. As the pictures circulated on several social media platforms, some F1 fans couldn't help but have a chuckle at the Alpine driver's attire.

Pierre Gasly was wearing a loose Louis Vuitton denim shirt and shorts, along with Louis Vuitton LV Skate sneakers with long white socks.

The outfit was quite appropriate since he was attending Louis Vuitton's own fashion show. However, many were surprised to see the drastic contrast to what other celebrities were wearing, especially his own partner.

Though some fans made fun of what the Alpine driver was wearing, they later clarified that they were only joking around and not trying to insult Gasly or his stylist, who actually picked the outfit for him.

Pierre Gasly was furious after getting blocked by Carlos Sainz in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Pierre Gasly was enraged after the 2023 F1 Canadian GP qualifying session. The French driver was knocked out of Q1 since he was unable to clock in his fastest lap. This was because he was held up by Carlos Sainz in the final chicane and was forced to go off track just to avoid a collision.

After the main race, where Gasly finished 10th, he said:

“I am absolutely gutted and you know, what Carlos did is unacceptable. It was so dangerous, I am coming at 300. The bare minimum is to get out of the line. Impede me, put both of ourselves in an extremely dangerous position if I, you know, smash him at that speed, It was completely unnecessary."

“That lap would put me in P6, even if he impedes me by 2, 3 tenths, we'll still be within the top 10. And today it just ruined our qualifying, so I have no words for it."

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Gasly: You rely a lot on the teams, but we know its a dangerous one in Canada coming with the high speeds with everyone bunching. This is impeding but I was coming at 300kph, and he should have been offline, and put himself in danger and also myself. Gasly: You rely a lot on the teams, but we know its a dangerous one in Canada coming with the high speeds with everyone bunching. This is impeding but I was coming at 300kph, and he should have been offline, and put himself in danger and also myself.

Gasly is currently 10th in the drivers' championship table with only 15 points. He is behind his teammate Esteban Ocon, who is in ninth with 29 points.

