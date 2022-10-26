"We need more visibility"- Lewis Hamilton highlights areas where F1 needs to work to ensure female drivers on grid

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about the need for increased female representation in motorsports. His claims arose in Austin after the authorities put the W series on hold due to a lack of finances.

As reported by Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton, who has always been a staunch supporter of diversity and representation in motorsports, petitioned for equality in important management-based roles:

"Equality in the higher ranks, higher positions within F1, we need more visibility also. When you look at all the garages, every team manager is male, white male, actually there's one I think person of colour, but then all the mechanics are generally all male. And if there are any women, they're more in the background. We need to bring them more to the forefront, so young girls that are watching know that it's possible for them to be here."

Lewis Hamilton further pointed out that although the FIA's initiatives are a step in the right direction, changes need to be carried out on a more extensive basis:

"It's definitely a step in the right direction. But it's not about finding one female driver. There's thousands of jobs here. And very, very few high positions particularly for women. I mean, last night, I was in the drivers' briefing, and there's around 70 men in there, two female, and two people of colour. And it's a stark contrast, when still after 15 years you're still seeing that exactly the same. "

The seven-time world champion is involved in several projects like "The Hamilton Commission" and "Mission 44" that train several young people from underrepresented communities to help them build their space in the motorsports community and elsewhere.

Lewis Hamilton believes a Mercedes win is not too far away

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton trusts that a win with his team is not too far away. The Briton gave the much faster Red Bulls and Ferraris a tough fight for P1 in Austin. The former world champion might have won the race if not for a lack of pace.

While speaking to David Coulthard in the post-race interview, the driver sounded confident in the W13 updates and was convinced of a win sometime soon:

"I am shattered. The car was a handful today and it felt amazing for us to be in the lead. That is something we've been working so hard on as a team through the year and I felt so much hope. But it is okay. We'll hold onto that and we'll keep pushing. We'll try and give everything we can in these next three. It will come to us at some stage."

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are having a winless season for the first time in a decade. The team is still far behind the likes of RB-18s and the F1-75s and has failed to bring a fight to them for most of the season. Let's see how the developments help the team in these last three races and subsequently, in 2023.

