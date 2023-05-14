“We are now the Kardashians on wheels”: Red Bull boss brands Drive to Survive’s significant F1 impact 

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has called Formula 1 the "Kardashians on Wheels," referring to the popular reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' which is based on the daily life of the Kardashian family.

He compared Formula 1 with the TV show owing to the success of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, which has attracted a huge fanbase to the sport. It is also regarded as one of the biggest reasons why the popularity of the sport has grown so much in the US in recent years.

However, there is a drawback. The show is often dubbed as being 'too dramatic,' focusing more on what goes off-track and dramatizing it instead of the racing action, and has also been called out a couple of times for making up fake rivalries between drivers.

When the Red Bull boss was asked by the Financial Times if people would still like the show if it changed its format and focused more on the racing action, he replied negatively. Horner feels that people are attracted by the current content.

"I think with the audience that we’ve attracted, probably not. I mean, we are now the Kardashians on wheels," Horner said. "I mean you’re just looking for Guenther Steiner to lose it, or for my friend Toto [Wolff] and I to have a little bit of jousting."

It is because of these reasons that Max Verstappen did not participate in the show for the 2021 edition, which marked the fourth season. The two-time reigning champion mentioned that the show wasn't to his liking and that they created "fake rivalries," referring to season three's rivalry between then-McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Horner believes it is 'unimaginable' for Red Bull to win all races in a season

Red Bull are showing extremely successful traits after winning both championships in the 2022 season, achieving one-two finishes in every race this season. Three of the five races until now have been won by Max Verstappen and two by Sergio Perez.

It has been speculated that the team might be able to win all 23 races. However, Horner doesn't think so.

"You've got 23 events, you've got street circuits, weather that's going to turn up, probably at Silverstone," Horner said. "There's reliability, strategy, an element of luck so I think to win 23 races is unimaginable."

Red Bull's rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to bring in upgrades soon in the season. Although both teams have struggled to put the cars ahead or even near RBR, it might be possible with the speculated upgrades.

