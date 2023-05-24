“We have no objections whatsoever”: Honda has no issues racing with Fernando Alonso despite a blemished history 

Aston Martin and Honda have confirmed an official collaboration commencing in 2026 despite Fernando Alonso's troubled history with the latter. The Japanese manufacturer will return to F1 by providing the team's power units. However, given Alonso's history with Honda, the Aston Martin contract raises the prospect of a fresh start with the former.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe said:

"If we are to team up with Alonso again, as our driver, we have no objections whatsoever in him driving."

When Honda returned to F1 in 2015 with McLaren, Alonso bore the brunt of the company's early difficulties.

When he had their engine for three seasons while driving for McLaren in 2015–17, Fernando Alonso was critical of their performance. He referred to the engine as a "GP2 engine" over the team radio while racing at Honda's home circuit in Suzuka.

The Spaniard famously delivered the radio message:

"GP2 engine, aaaarrgggh"

Although Alonso later regretted saying that, the episode has become emblematic of the predicament he was in at the time. His comments were not well received by Honda executives back then. But the company's current leaders are adamant that there are no unresolved animosities in the subject.

Will Fernando Alonso stay till 2026?

However, given that he would be 45 in 2026, Fernando Alonso's continued presence at Aston Martin is not guaranteed. The two-time world champion, nevertheless, now exhibits no indications of waning dedication or quickness.

Aston Martin would want to have Fernando Alonso drive their car in 2026 if he's in strong form. Alonso signed a multi-year contract with the team and is currently having his finest season in 10 years. In five races, he has finished on the podium four times and is third behind the two Red Bulls in the driver's championship rat race.

Talking about terms between Fernando Alonso and Honda, Whitmarsh said:

"Honda won the '21 and '22 world championships and, unless we can beat them this year, they're going to do it again. So they are a very great partner for us. And I think Fernando sees that."

He added:

"But 2026 is probably outside his planning horizon at the moment. We've got to give him a car that can consistently win races. We've made a reasonable step forward this year, but we're not yet where we need to be."

Aston Martin wishes to develop as a team, their facilities, and get stronger. They'll discuss everything before 2026 and they would be sure about Alonso and where his future lies.

Poll : 0 votes