"We pass them at the start" - Fernando Alonso

Trust Fernando Alonso to deliver some great team radio quotes every time he races in Formula 1. On his return, the Spaniard did what he has done throughout his career, punched above the weight of his car. At no point during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has the Alpine looked capable of qualifying in the top 10. But Fernando Alonso was able to pull a rabbit out of the hat once again, as he qualified ninth for the race.

It was after the session that Fernando Alonso gave us the best team radio of the weekend so far. Fernando Alonso's engineer confirmed the Spaniard's P9 finish in the session. He also mentioned the gap to the teams ahead, to which Alonso replied, "Ok, we [will] pass them at the start of the race."

Fernando Alonso has lost none of his driving ability in his two-year hiatus from the sport. The Spaniard will now look to capitalize on a fantastic qualifying performance for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix race.

I didn't expect the result: Fernando Alonso

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend hasn't been smooth for the Spaniard. Fernando Alonso was quick to point out that he didn't expect to qualify in P9 after struggling throughout the practice sessions.

When asked about his qualifying performance, Alonso said:

"I’m satisfied because I didn’t expect [the result] probably. The weekend has been difficult. I lacked confidence a little bit with the rear end of the car, braking performance was very different from the test."

Speaking about the effects of track conditions during qualifying, Fernando Alonso said:

“I was hoping a lot for qualifying. I think the wind direction changed and the cooler temperature I was thinking could be a good help for my driving style as well. I came with some confidence into qualifying but in a way, it was better than expected."

Fernando Alonso will now turn his attention to the Bahrain Grand Prix race on Sunday. The Spaniard would like to improve on a fantastic qualifying position in search of bigger points.

“Now it’s time to think about the race. Like today, there will be many first-time things – first time start, first time in the first corner, trying to keep away from problems, the pit-stops will again feel very new, so there are many things I need to go through the first time tomorrow.”

Fernando Alonso is well and truly back. The Spaniard has continued his streak of out-qualifying his teammates and delivering lap times that the car is not capable of. It's like he never left!

