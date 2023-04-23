“We promise him 100 days of action and anger!": Monaco F1 GP in the dark after CGT intimidates with power cuts

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is under threat of a targeted power cut as it has been warned by the CGT Energy union as part of the new pension reform protest in France.

Earlier this year, a new bill was passed by the Borne Government which will raise the retirement age for citizens from 62 to 64. This triggered protests in the country in January which are continuing. As a part of this protest, CGT Energy has threatened the government about targeted power cuts in different events in the country that have become a part of their culture.

It includes the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, perhaps the most historic race on the sport's calendar. It has been held every year since the inaugural race in 1950, except for 2020 because of COVID-19. However, a power cut could mean that there will be no racing event. A statement from CGT read:

"Macron promised 100 days to appease, we promise him 100 days of action and anger!"

"The Cannes film festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark! We won't let go!"

The Cannes Film Festival, which will be held around the same time as the Monaco GP is scheduled (end of May), is also under threat from the protest, as is the French Open Tennis Tournament. These are some of the most prestigious events that will be held in the nation, but all are currently under threat because of the protests.

Could more trouble mean an end for F1's 'Crown Jewel'?

The Monaco GP is quite famously known as the Crown Jewel of Formula 1. In recent years, however, there have been quite a few issues raised about racing on the Monte Carlo layout.

One of the biggest reasons is the less-competitive race on the track. Due to the huge size of the F1 cars currently, it is almost impossible to perform any overtakes by the drivers and a head-to-head battle is out of the question. This results in a 'boring' race, as quoted by many. In 2022, there was a possibility of the race being canceled, however, a new contract was signed until the end of the 2025 season.

With the already existing issues, this new threat of the apparently targeted power cut could mean that the F1 authorities might think of parting ways with the circuit. Recently, Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of the sport, mentioned that historic circuits might not be on the calendar if they do not fulfill the criteria of the sport.

The sport has been interested in bringing in new racing avenues, so if the issues with Monaco aren't resolved, it might have to bid farewell from the sport.

