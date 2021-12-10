"We've pushed the limits" - Christian Horner describes the mood in Red Bull F1 camp

Christian Horner said the atmosphere in the Red Bull F1 team was one of excitement, ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking at the FIA Team Principals' conference, the Red Bull F1 team boss commended their achievements and their journey so far against a dominant force like Mercedes.

Describing the atmosphere in his team camp, Christian Horner said:

“I think there is one of excitement. It has been an amazing journey, it's been an amazing championship... I think there is a real feeling of excitement, there is a feeling of enjoyment. It's been intense, it's been frustrating on occasions. We’ve pushed the limits, we have pushed each other, we have pushed our competitors. And here we are in the final race for the showdown."

According to the Milton Keynes-based team's honcho, the journey to go up against the dominance of the Mercedes team and fight them so closely was commendable enough. Christian Horner praised the efforts of his team and the fight they have put up so far.

Christian Horner is proud of his team’s achievements and journey this season

According to Christian Horner, they did not expect to come this season and fight Mercedes so closely. The Red Bull Team CEO praised the championship, his team’s journey through the 2021 F1 season and felt proud of what they had achieved.

Explaining the team's overall feelings, Horner said:

“Who would have thought coming into this season that we’d be here? Been an outside shot preparing for this trophy but to be tied on points with Lewis? It feels a bit like Squid Games where we finished our year on equal points. But I think it's going to make a compelling duel on Sunday, and just as a team, we are incredibly proud of what we have done this year.”

Red Bull Racing Honda @redbullracing The Class of 2021 📸 An extraordinary effort from the whole Team at the track and back at the factory in Milton Keynes throughout this season 👏 One more to go 🙌 The Class of 2021 📸 An extraordinary effort from the whole Team at the track and back at the factory in Milton Keynes throughout this season 👏 One more to go 🙌 https://t.co/ekwQ72AhkX

Also Read Article Continues below

While the constructors' championship has Mercedes leading the Red Bull F1 team by 25 points, the drivers' championship has Max Verstappen tied with Lewis Hamilton on equal points. In terms of the number of victories this season, however, the Dutchman and Red Bull F1 lead the chart.

Edited by Anurag C