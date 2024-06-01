“We’re feeling very confident for that era” - George Russell excited about Mercedes’ 2026 F1 engine development plans

Although the Mercedes-AMG team has had a few rough seasons since 2021, George Russell remains confident about the team's development plans for the 2026 regulation changes. The young British driver believes that the company has laid the foundation in terms of engine development.

In 2014, the legendary German outfit capitalized on the 'Turbo-Hybrid' Power Units (PU's) regulations, dominating the grid effortlessly for two consecutive seasons. With Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the helm, the team managed to win eight consecutive constructor titles from 2014 to 2021.

However, with the introduction of a budget cap and focus on aerodynamic components, the Silver Arrow began losing its edge against rivals such as Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari. In 2021, the team battled it out till the season finale for both the driver and constructor titles. With 2022 bringing a major change in terms of ground effects, Mercedes-AMG struggled drastically to stay ahead of its rivals. Since then, the team has managed to tackle most of the issues with the car's aerodynamics.

Now, as the 2026 regulation approaches, Mercedes-AMG is confident about the PU upgrades it has been developing over the last two seasons. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, the #63 driver said:

“I mean, ordinarily, 2026 seems like a long time away, but in the world of Formula 1 it’s going to be here tomorrow, and the team are feeling really confident for this era.”

Further elaborating on his claim, Russell added:

“I think you know the experience the team have had, the success in 2014 with the new powertrain, and then obviously the time in Formula E, the work that was done with the (Mercedes-AMG ONE) Hypercar."

Considering that the 2026 regulations focus on increased electrical power in the Power Units and use 100% sustainable fuels, Mercedes-AMG seems to be a strong contender for the front row.

A brief look at George Russell's 2024 Formula 1 season so far

After ending last season at a dismal eighth position in the driver's championship, George Russell is aiming to make amends in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The 26-year-old British racer began the year on a high note by finishing in fifth position in Bahrain. He kept the momentum up by securing a sixth-place finish in Saudi Arabia. However, a huge crash in Australia wrecked his chances for a top-10 finish. Fernando Alonso was deemed responsible for the accident, which resulted in a 20-second penalty.

Post the setback, Russell proved his mettle in the last five races, finishing consistently in the points (seventh in Japan, sixth in China, eight in Miami, seventh in Emilia-Romagna, and fifth at Monaco). With a few crucial upgrade packages implemented on the car, Russell will be eager to carry the momentum at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.