“We're lacking the financial corridor” - Mercedes boss outlines why drastic changes for the Silver Arrows are not possible

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has said that the team cannot go for a B-spec car as they don't have the financial corridor due to the restrictions on the budget cap.

The German team has altered its design philosophy mid-season to become more competitive in the races this season. Mercedes let go of their zero side pod concept and instilled a more common concept resembling other teams on the grid. However, they did not make the jump that they had hoped for from the new package.

Toto Wolff was recently quoted as saying by GPBlog:

"The cost cap is a real constraint now, because you cannot just go for a for a B-spec car. We know that we have Lewis and George being pretty vocal about what they would want to change in a car, and that's simply not possible because we're lacking the financial corridor, and that's why we're looking very much at next year to change these things."

He also added that former Mercedes advisor and three-time world champion Niki Lauda would have advised them to focus on 2023 and 2024 cars at the same time:

"He would say, 'Both.’ So I think it's always continuing to develop those cars. It is important for our understanding. At the same time you must not waste resource when you go to a let's say different layout of car next year, so it's balancing it out, but I guess that many teams are already with quite a large chunk of development into next year."

Mercedes team boss on shifting focus to the 2024 season

Toto Wolff also made it clear that pretty soon they will be shifting their focus to next season's car and stop making any further changes to the W14.

As per Motorsport.com, the Mercedes team boss said:

“I think pretty soon. We have no choice. P2 or P3 fundamentally doesn't impact me and the team. It's about coming back and being able to win a World Championship in that respect. That's not going to happen this year.

“So we need to set our eyes to next year and then, at all the races to come, learn and develop, and make sure that we can carry that forward into next year. But, having said that, the regulations are the same. So it's not that you're not learning nothing by continuing this car. It's a balance that we have to strike right.”

Poll : 0 votes