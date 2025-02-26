"We're looking forward, not backward": George Russell gives his honest opinion on Mercedes approaching life after Lewis Hamilton

George Russell shared his candid opinion when asked about how Mercedes is preparing to approach life after Lewis Hamilton. Russell stated that while fond memories of the icon will remain, the team is looking forward to a positive future.

Mercedes received the most unexpected and shocking news last year when Hamilton announced that he was opting out of his contract extension to join rivals Scuderia Ferrari.

Toto Wolff, the team principal, revealed that the negotiations happened under his nose, and he was informed of his decision just a week before the official announcement. Meanwhile, the Silver Arrows rallied and filled his void with 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

However, a life without the seven-time world champion, who was with the team for the last 11 years, will likely be a tough transition for Mercedes. Regardless, Russell is confident that his team will only march upwards. Talking to media during Day 1 of the pre-season test in Bahrain, the Brit said [via F1 On SI]:

"Naturally, it does feel different. Of course, Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track. But I think everybody within the team is very much excited for this next chapter. As the team may look back on fond memories I also feel grateful to have had the chance."

He added:

"Being his teammate for three years and learning so much from him but also going head-to-head with him directly for three years. It kind of feels like the end of a chapter. But we're looking forward to the next journey. So it's very much for us at Mercedes, we're looking forward and not backward."

George Russell had an upper hand over Lewis Hamilton in the 2024 F1 season as he beat him in 19 of the 23 qualifying sessions. However, this year, he will assume the role of a senior driver for Mercedes in only his seventh year in the sport.

George Russell is doubtful of Mercedes' championship bid in 2025

George Russell at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell drove the W16 for the first time at the Bahrain circuit on Day 1 of pre-season testing. However, after the session, he expressed his concerns regarding Mercedes' ability to contest for the championship in the upcoming season.

Talking to The Mirror, Russell said:

"You always say you want to fight for a championship, but being realistic and knowing where we finished last year, that's quite a stretch. But we know that if we go in every single weekend and we try to maximize every single result, who knows where that will take us?"

Mercedes finished P4 in the constructors championship last season. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had a couple of victories each, but overall, the team failed to match the pace of its rivals.

The Silver Arrows haven't won a constructors title since 2021 and have also struggled to extract pace from the W-series.

