"We're losing this sport": Fans react to Madrid street circuit replacing Barcelona for the 2026 F1 season

F1 is reportedly all set to move the traditional Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to another street circuit in Madrid from the 2026 season. Fans of the sport do appear to be pleased with the decision.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona has been ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since 1991 and has seen historical races throughout. There have been no reported major issues racing on the purpose-built, 4.657 km circuit. which is loved by the fans.

The 2023 Spanish GP also saw loaded grandstands as the two Spaniards; Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso went out racing.

It has been reported by El Mundo, however, that the location of the Grand Prix will be changed to Madrid from the 2026 season on a street circuit. While the official announcement is expected soon, fans have not been amused.

"We're losing this sport," wrote one fan.

The 2023 Spanish GP saw a minor change in the circuit after the final chicane on Turns 14 and 15 was removed to make it a single corner.

Here are some more reactions to the development:

The first hint of F1 racing in Madrid came in July

Back in July, the president of the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) José Vicente de los Mozos hinted at F1 moving down to a street circuit in Madrid for the Spanish GP. Motorsport had quoted him as saying:

"I know when we are going to sign it and when we are going to do it."

While this will certainly be new for the sport, fans are not happy and perhaps for a good reason. Although there are circuits like Monaco and Singapore that fans have been well-received, it is because of the extremely tough and demanding nature of these tracks. The slightest of mistakes can send a driver into the wall.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, for example, was largely debated. F1 World champion Max Verstappen voiced his disapproval of the sport moving to such street circuits constantly, and so were the fans.

Another street circuit taking over a historical circuit could be another reason for such a strong reaction from fans.