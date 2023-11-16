"We’re seeing him through rose-tinted glasses": Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 season put under the scanner by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently analyzed Max Verstappen's mature form in the 2023 F1 season. The Dutchman has been dominating this year, with no driver being able to challenge him. Hence, Windsor rightly wonders how he would react if there was a tight battle for the championship.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he initially claimed that Max Verstappen has matured; however, he also pointed out that we have yet to see whether he can maintain his composure under pressure.

Windsor created a scenario where Verstappen was behind Sergio Perez by 27 points, with two races to go. He felt that we could be seeing "a different Max" in such a situation.

Windsor said:

“I do think he has matured. We’re seeing him through rose-tinted glasses this year because there’s not much for him to be upset about, let’s face it. We don’t really know what the new, mature 2023 Max would be like if he was massively under pressure and there were two races to go and he was 27 points behind [Sergio] Perez in the Championship or something like that. Maybe we’d be seeing a different Max.”

Nonetheless, Peter Windsor appreciated the Red Bull star for his current calm state and how he simply focuses on the job at hand.

Windsor said:

“But it’s not to detract from the way he is. He doesn’t say that much anymore, and he’s just calm and gets on with the job and doesn’t want to get involved with too much – and I think that’s wonderful and it’s good to see.”

Max Verstappen is not happy with all the fluff around the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is about to begin, and the event has a lot of fluff in it, with flashy opening ceremonies and other promotional duties for the drivers. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen recently voiced his disinterest in the show aspect of the event.

Speaking to the media ahead of the race, including Sportskeeda, Max Verstappen said:

“It’s 99 percent show and one percent sporting event. Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean I don’t like… I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don’t like all the things around it anyway. I know of course there are some places that you know (it is) part of it, but let’s say it’s not my interest.”

On several occasions prior to this, Max Verstappan has voiced his concerns about how Formula 1 is gradually moving away from being a raw sport.