"We're trying hard": Toto Wolff comments on Lewis Hamilton contract negotiations

Toto Wolff recently gave fans an update on Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes. Since the Briton's current contract ends after the 2023 F1 season, there has been much speculation about his future.

Moreover, the lack of pace shown by the Silver Arrows raised even more questions about Hamilton's future with the team. However, Wolff recently looked quite delighted while talking about the new contract.

In an interview with CNBC at the 2023 Forbes Iconcast Summit, the Mercedes team principal was asked about Lewis Hamilton's contract with the team. Wolff stated that the talks between the driver and the team are still going on.

The Austrian billionaire also explained how both he and Hamilton always hesitate to talk about money and contracts since they have developed such a close friendship over the years. He said:

"Well, we are still talking. You know, we get this question basically every race weekend. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment we need to talk about money. So it's going to happen soon."

When pressed further to reveal a time window during which the contract extension can be announced by Mercedes, Toto Wolff simply revealed that it can be confirmed within days rather than weeks.

However, he wouldn't mention any particular day because he will be bombarded with questions at the next race weekend in Canada. Wolff concluded:

"Soon... I think we are talking more days than weeks. But if I commit to a date now then everyone is going to ask in Montreal on the weekend, 'So what happened to the days'. We are trying hard but at least I get to see him today and maybe we can talk about it."

It is safe to say that Lewis Hamilton's contract is close to being announced. Even while speaking about the contract with CNBC, it was evident that Toto Wolff was delighted and giddy. This could also be a hint that the contract extension will soon be announced.

F1 pundit feels Mercedes' positive performance in Spain could further solidify Lewis Hamilton's new contract

F1 pundit Damon Hill feels that Lewis Hamilton could be set to get a new contract, especially after a brilliant double podium finish in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. Hence, Hill feels that Hamilton will most likely stay with the Brackley-based team.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he said:

"It's more difficult to go in and start complaining about the car when you come second than it is when you come 10th. Let's say Mercedes was off the pace, and you go and have a meeting with Toto, and, Toto is going to have to try and convince him to stay, probably."

"But I think it looks more likely that they've got a team that they want to continue with, and so Lewis will stay with Mercedes."

The seven-time world champion finished second, while his teammate, George Russell ended up in third.

