"We're watching greatness unfold" - Former driver marvels at what Max Verstappen is accomplishing in F1 right now

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok recently spoke about Max Verstappen's dominance in F1 and praised him. It is safe to say that the Dutchman is miles ahead of any other driver on the grid. He has secured 229 points, winning seven out of nine races up until now in 2023.

Chandhok applauded Max Verstappen's operating level and how he is one with the car and is completely in the zone. The Red Bull driver is confident that he will not make any mistakes and lose.

"I just think he's operating at such a high level. I just think he's a driver now who's in such a zone, and the car is in such a good position for him as well, that he's just got the confidence that he knows he's not going to go off track, he knows he's not going to lose the win, he knows he's not going to get a penalty. It's commendable, right?" The F1 presenter said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Chandhok went on to compare Max Verstappen's dominant era with other greats of the sport like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, both of whom have had their own dominant eras in the sport as well.

He concluded by simply stating that the world of Formula 1 is witnessing greatness unfold in 2023.

"You know, it's the same like when we watch that Lewis era a decade ago, or nearly a decade ago, or when you watch the Michael era two decades ago, we are watching greatness unfold, and it's remarkable to see the little details that they achieve," Chandhok added.

Max Verstappen explains why he did not pit under VSC in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull decided not to pit during the virtual safety car period during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

At first, this strategy confused a lot of people since, normally, drivers and teams crave a free pitstop. However, the reigning world champion went for the regular pit strategy.

"We just stick to our plan. I mean, you have these calculations before, if there's a Safety Car or a Virtual Safety Car. And for us, it made sense to just go because I think we had good tire life. Already, the few laps before the VSC came out, I was definitely pulling even more of a gap over as every single lap. That's why I wasn't really worried about it. I just completed my stint that I had to do on the medium," Verstappen explained after the race.

Despite not pitting under the virtual safety car, Max Verstappen easily won the Austrian GP and even bagged the fastest lap of the race.

