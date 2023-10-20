"We really need to be thinking": Lewis Hamilton questions FIA's new fine structure with a maximum amount of a €1,000,000 for an offence

Lewis Hamilton, along with several other F1 drivers, recently reacted to the FIA increasing the maximum fee figure for a penalty from €250,000 to €1,000,000. Since this is a drastic increase in the fine, there were strong reactions from most drivers. While some were confused and curious as to which offense would cost them this much, Hamilton had a different take on how the penalty money should be used.

At the drivers' press conference before the 2023 F1 US GP, the Mercedes star initially stated that he himself was confused as to which penalty would cost €1,000,000.

Furthermore, he explained that the sport should be aware of the message it is sending about taking such amounts of money from drivers. The Brit pitched the idea that the money could go to a cause.

“I’m not really sure what it’s referring to exactly,” he said. “But, when it comes to things like this, we really need to be thinking with the message that sends out to those that are watching. If they are going to be fining a million, let’s make sure that 100 percent of that goes to a cause,” said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton went on to talk about how the sport could use the money to create and promote better accessibility, diversity, and more opportunities for people.

“There’s a lot of money in this whole industry and there’s a lot more that we need to do in terms of creating better accessibility, better diversity, more opportunities for people who don’t normally have a chance to get into the spotlight. There are so many causes around the world. That’s the only way they’ll get that million from me,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton denies that he was singled out by the FIA for Qatar GP penalty

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about how the FIA re-investigated the incident at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP, where he walked across a live track right after his crash with George Russell on the first lap of the race. At first the race stewards straightaway fined Hamilton for the infringement, but they later re-investigated the case.

During the pre-race drivers' press conference ahead of the USGP, the Mercedes star said:

“I don’t think think I was singled out. Ultimately I think it was just poor communication, I don’t think what they had said is exactly what they meant. I think what they mean is that they’re just going to look into how they can tackle those sort of things moving forwards. Make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

One of the main reasons why the FIA reviewed the infringement was because Hamilton is a massive role model for younger drivers. However, this particular reason from the governing body bemused the seven-time world champion, F1 pundits, and fans alike.