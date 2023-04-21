"We were being replaced because we weren’t winners" - Former Red Bull junior's latest dig at Austrian team

Former Red Bull junior Jaime Algersuari has once again taken aim at the Austrian team while talking about the achievements of his former teammate Sebastian Buemi.

Reacting to the news of Sebastian Buemi taking the lead in WEC after winning the 6 hours of Portimao, the former Torro Rosso driver tweeted:

"Just having breakfast and realised something …. 11 years ago, we were told we were being replaced because we weren’t winners. … lets pls forget about me for a second but just while I’m having my coffee I found out Sebastien Buemi, my former teammate in F1, keeps on adding wins and trophies to his back."

He added:

"I forgot how many World titles he has already to his back, and I’m not just happy and proud of him but, as time goes by, I realised how many race wins and maybe World titles he would’ve won at Red Bull racing F1."

Both Algersuari and Buemi were axed by Red Bull after two years in the junior team.

One of the reasons given was the lack of impressive results. Since then, both drivers have moved on. Algersuari is now a DJ, while Buemi has won numerous accolades while racing in Formula E and WEC.

This is not the first time Algersuari has talked about his former team as he talked about how tough things are in F1. The Spaniard had also talked about how Helmut Marko is a very tough taskmaster, making it very stressful to keep him happy.

Red Bull have been vindicated by their decisions about young drivers

While it's difficult to question the methods employed by Red Bull when handling young drivers, it's also tough to deny that the decisions have been right. Buemi and Algersuari were replaced by Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Both Vergne and Ricciardo were handy replacements and have arguably gone on to achieve a lot more in their careers than Buemi and Algersuari. Vergne is a two-time Formula E world champion, while Ricciardo is a multi-race winner in F1.

While the methods employed by Red Bull have been harsh and the way they handled things in the past could seem out of line, but the results prove that the decisions were right. Algersuari has every right to be upset and voice his frustration about his time in F1, but it cannot be denied that it is cut-throat in F1, and only the best survive.

Poll : 0 votes