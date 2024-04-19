Fernando Alonso liked a tweet highlighting the lyrics from a song in Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The lyrics contain Aston Martin, where Swift personifies herself as the car.

In her latest song imgonnagetyouback, Taylor Swift mentioned the luxury car brand Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso's F1 team. When this was posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting that particular part of the song, the Spanish driver liked the tweet.

This gained traction on social media and fans referenced the rumors about the two earlier last year. Here are the lyrics of the song:

"Small talk, big walk, act like I don't care what you did. I'm an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch."

One fan wrote on X:

"We were robbed of Taylor as our wag"

"HE IS GOING TO DO A TIKTOK ABOUT IT I BET," another fan wrote.

Some also took a hilarious dig at the lyrics that mentioned steering "straight into the ditch", with one fan writing:

"Alonso doesn’t drive into the ditch, must be talking about Lance"

"He better not steer straight into a ditch this weekend," a user wrote ahead of the race in China.

Fernando Alonso qualified P3 for the Sprint race at the returning Chinese Grand Prix. The session was tricky for the drivers as the rain made it more challenging, but Alonso mentioned that the rain helped him and Aston Martin to qualify in the second row.

Fernando Alonso on "stressful" qualifying session at Shanghai

A rain-soaked session brought in quite a challenge for the drivers during the second session on Friday, the Sprint Qualifying. The grid closed up during SQ3 because of the heavy rains. The driving conditions were getting evidently worse as championship leader Max Verstappen went wide multiple times trying to set his hotlap.

As Lando Norris set himself in pole position, Fernando Alonso closed up in P3. He described the session as "stressful" but noted that the rain did help the team. He said:

"Quite stressful! In SQ1, we were looking at the weather and the threat of rain. We made some progress in SQ1 then just got through in SQ2, so we were not super competitive in the dry," the Spaniard told the media.

"Then it rained in SQ3 and every lap was a bit different. The tyres were a bit better every lap but the circuit was worse with more rain. It was difficult to judge the level of grip but in the end I'm extremely happy," he described.

Aston Martin is currently fifth in the championship, just one point shy of Mercedes in fourth place. The race in China could be a decider for them this weekend.

