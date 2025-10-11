“We saw none of it”: Fans slam F1 TV direction at the Singapore GP for missing out on Lance Stroll’s double overtake on Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon

The Singapore GP TV direction missed Lance Stroll's double overtake on Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. This had left the F1 fandom enraged as they slammed the broadcast direction for leaving out stellar overtakes that took place on the track.The Marina Bay Circuit is a traditional street track and is known for the lack of overtaking opportunities around the 19-turn circuit. Moreover, this year's race also went down as one of the lackluster events due to the low number of overtakes shared on screen.This perception was seemingly created due to the absence of overtakes that were on the broadcast. But, fans soon got to know that multiple drivers had made overtakes on the street course as they started sharing onboard footage over social media.The onboard of Lance Stroll overtaking Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon made rounds on social media as a fan shared the clip:Subsequently, fans shared their thoughts on the TV direction, as they wrote on X:&quot;Singapore GP had a decent amount of action and we saw none of it.&quot;Lewis Ham @Lew15HLINKSingapore GP had a decent amount of action and we saw none of it&quot;Singapore is not a boring track the tv direction sucks,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Hate the way broadcast is now. Just kept on focused Norris and Max. I would rather wait for feeds like this via twitter and YouTube. It’s bad we are wasting money on this bad direction,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans further battered the TV direction, and wrote:&quot;The TV direction for the Singapore GP was awful,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Most useless tv direction of the year goes to Singapore,&quot; another netizen wrote.&quot;I know. The Singapore GP’s TV direction was absolute baloney.🤦‍♂️,&quot; a third netizen shared.At last, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly took the chequered flag in 13th, 18th, and 19th, respectively.Esteban Ocon was on track to move past Lance Stroll at the Singapore GP before it all derailed for himHaas' Esteban Ocon at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: GettyEsteban Ocon started the race in 17th place and aimed to move up the road. However, the Haas driver ultimately spiraled down the classification order and ended the race in 18th place.After being overtaken by Lance Stroll, he had been projected to move past the Aston Martin. But the Frenchman was unable to mount a bid to get past the Canadian as he finished five places lower than his rival.Reflecting on his battle with Stroll, the 29-year-old said (via F1's official website):&quot;We were on for catching Lance [Stroll] at some stage, it was getting better through the race. But we stayed out really late and when we boxed, we lost out on everything.&quot;Esteban Ocon has amassed 28 points in the 2025 season so far and sits 15th in the interim standings.