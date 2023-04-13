“We don't settle for fourth, third or second place": Fernando Alonso wants to fight Red Bull drivers for race wins

Fernando Alonso revealed that he wants and the team wants to battle for wins in races and finish at the top of the table with Aston Martin.

The phenomenal start to the season that Aston Martin have had is gaining a lot of attention around the grid and there is no doubt that the car's performance is built for more. After a disappointing 2022 season, they have already been on the podium thrice this season, basically in all the races that have been held so far.

Fernando Alonso, the driver who pulled the car to the podium, revealed that the top of the standings is where he wants to see the car with continuous progress. He acknowledged the current performance of the car and mentioned that the team wants to stay on the right path in development and then compete for victories. He told Diario Sport:

"We have our feet on the ground, but we don't settle for fourth, third or second place. We may not be ready to win now, but we have to make sure we are on the right track in the years to come."

As of now, the team has made its way to second position in the constructors, which is a huge jump from seventh, which was their finishing position in the previous season. They look largely more competitive than the top teams, though still far away from Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso reveals Lawrence Stroll wants more from the team's performance

The upgrade that Aston Martin has shown in their performance seems almost like a dream for the team. Although they are still not competitive enough to win races or battle Red Bull (which seems to be their only obstacle to winning currently), upgrades and developments later in the season will perhaps allow them to do so.

As Fernando Alonso revealed, the podiums are satisfactory, but Lawrence Stroll, the owner of the team, is expecting much more from them. Alonso said:

"Podiums are great... but for the boss (Lawrance Stroll, ndr ) it's not enough, he wants more."

The first developments from the team are expected around the next race at Baku. Since the Chinese Grand Prix was canceled this season as well, teams were given a month's break. This will help them focus on their weaknesses and work on their cars.

Many major upgrades are also expected later into the season, which could perhaps help Aston Martin win.

