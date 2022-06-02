"We are still going to be in love, right?" - Sergio Perez playfully asks Max Verstappen if their title contention will change their relationship within Red Bull

Sergio Perez questioned Max Verstappen in jest at the post-race press conference in Monaco if their relationship would change while they fought each other for the championship. The Dutchman refuted any change in the dynamic between the two and believes they share a mutually respectful relationship.

Teasing Verstappen during the post-race driver's press conference, the Mexican asked:

“We are still going to be in love, right?”

Replying to Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen refuted any change in the dynamic between the two, saying:

“Yeah, absolutely. Why would that change? We work really well as a team. We always try to optimise the car and work for the team and we can accept when somebody does a good job or does a better job and I think that's very important because that's how you are respectful to each other and yeah, may the best man win at the end, right? We always, of course, trying to do the best we can on the track but we also respect each other a lot and try to score the most possible points every single weekend for the team.”

The Dutchman believes they share a mutually respectful bond which works well for the team. Admitting that the team result was important, Max Verstappen believes that there will be no change in their dynamic with his teammate if they battle each other for the championship. The Mexican has been playing the wingman role for the Dutchman but team principal Christian Horner has said that both will be given an equal shot at the championship.

Max Verstappen wishes to participate in Le Mans instead of Indy 500

Max Verstappen revealed that he had no desire to chase the goal of the ’triple crown' of motorsport and felt the Indy 500 was too risky. With his personal preference being endurance racing, the Dutchman expressed his desire to race in the Le Mans event instead.

Upon being asked if he wished to participate in the Indy 500 in the future, Verstappen said:

“I’ve no desire to chase the triple crown, at least, not IndyCar. I appreciate what they do. It’s insane, these drivers, I have a lot of respect for what they achieve there but for me, especially not being in F1 for such a long time already and yeah, I don’t need to risk my life there and potentially injure myself, your legs, whatever or... it’s just not worth it anymore, let’s say like that. Maybe Le Mans. I do like endurance races, so I will probably do some, hopefully soon, but for me, it doesn’t really matter. I, of course, try to be good in F1, I try to be good in whatever I do, but that desire of the triple crown or whatever - not interested.”

As the Indy 500 event clashed with the Monaco GP, former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson claimed victory in the iconic race. With former drivers such as Takuma Sato, Romain Grosjean, and Juan Pablo Montoya participating in the event, the iconic American race has become a popular avenue for F1 drivers. Coinciding with the US becoming a popular destination for ex-f1 drivers, former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen has also joined the list and will be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

