'We still play our music loud': How Red Bull is different from any other team on the grid

Christian Horner spoke about the culture that Red Bull follows in Formula 1 and how they are different from other teams on the grid.

Red Bull has been on the F1 grid since 2005 and has turned out to be one of the most successful, with five constructors and six drivers' championships. However, this wasn't the case when they became a part of the grid.

As Christian Horner revealed on the Talking Bull podcast, they were quite the partying type with loud music and celebrations on the grid. Other teams did not take them seriously at the start.

But as they succeeded in Formula 1, things started to change and so did everyone's view of them. But Red Bull remained the same, with Horner saying:

"It's just that we weren't afraid to have a little fun along the way and express ourselves differently. And that hasn't changed recently, we still are the team that played our music the loudest. We're absolutely a pain in the a** for whoever is next to us. Some of the mechanic's choice in music is dubious nowadays."

Christian Horner talks about Red Bull's 'can-do' mentality

Other than the party animals that the team is, they are incredibly good at the work they do in Formula 1 as a team. They are regarded as one of the fastest crews, be it the pit stops or the background operations. They have people like Hannah Schmitz and Adrian Newey who are extremely good at their posts in the team and are the core reason for their successful car.

Horner mentioned that this is because of the mentality that the team follows in the sport:

"We're very different as a team. We've got a very much can-do mentality. No challenge is too great which is, we'd never be making our engine, and if that wasn't the case, we'd never achieve anything we've done in Formula 1."

Red Bull seem on their way to securing yet another consecutive world championship this season. The car has been pretty much unbeatable by any other team on the grid and both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been phenomenal with their performances.

With future upgrades in the RB19, they could be ahead in the standings if they manage to maintain the competitiveness of the challenger.

