"We have to take responsibility for it": Alpine addresses Pierre Gasly steering wheel issue in Canada

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane recently addressed the steering wheel issue in Pierre Gasly's car during the first practice session of the Canadian GP. This was one of several reliability issues the team is experiencing in the 2023 F1 season.

Speaking to the media, Permane initially mentioned how the case was a complete shock to the team as they were unable to pinpoint what the issue was. He explained how the steering wheel is a part that the team buys and does not manufacture themselves.

It was even more surprising to see it fail since the design and concept have been the same for several years and have been bulletproof, according to Permane. He said:

“We have to take responsibility for it, honestly. The steering wheel problem we had with Pierre's car is a complete freak. I was talking to the electronic guys. It's a part we buy and I think it's probably on every single steering wheel up and down the pit lane. The design hasn't changed since 2008, and it's been bulletproof."

Alpine's sporting director went on to explain how Pierre Gasly initially thought that the issue had something to do with the driveshaft. However, on further investigation, it was revealed that it was actually the steering wheel losing power, due to which it pushed the clutch in.

Permane concluded:

“The power supply failed, and we lost the clutch. That's why you heard Pierre say he thought he'd lost the driveshaft. But what had actually happened was that it pushed the clutch in. Those things are tricky.”

Pierre Gasly unfortunately finished out of points in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, ending in 12th place while his teammate Esteban Ocon ended up in eighth.

Esteban Ocon is delighted by Alpine's resurgence in the past few races

Esteban Ocon expressed his happiness at how Alpine is gradually bouncing back to where it was at the end of 2022. The French team started the 2023 F1 season on the back foot and was trying to place themselves in the pecking order.

In the past few races, Alpine has been performing quite well, especially with Ocon. The French driver reflected:

"We can be proud of how the team has bounced back following a difficult start to the season, which we know was below our expectations. We are fighters and we believe we can challenge our competitors on the track like we’ve shown already at races this season. Every race is an opportunity for this, and we are glad we can have another go this weekend in Montreal."

Esteban Ocon is ninth in the drivers' championship with 29 points while Pierre Gasly is in 10th with just 15 points.

