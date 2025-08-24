"We thought for many years that Michael Schumacher was unbeatable": When Fernando Alonso opted not to get involved in the 'best driver's debate

In 2023, Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts about the 'best driver' in Formula 1, where he refrained from picking a name. Alonso, speaking on this, brought up Michael Schumacher's name and mentioned how the seven-time world champion was once unbeatable, but now it is no longer the case.

Days after his arrival at Aston Martin, Alonso was asked to share his take on the best driver in the sport. Alonso, the two-time world champion, who beat Schumacher both times, was reluctant to name anyone and stated that the definition of the best driver changes every year.

"Nobody knows the answer to that question," Alonso said. "Every season we keep changing opinions. We thought for many years that Michael Schumacher was unbeatable and had maybe reached a level that no one had in the history of Formula One. But, throughout the history of the sport, we've seen different drivers dominating – it's impossible to compare them."

"What I do know is that I always try to give my maximum. I'm never demotivated. It doesn't matter whether I'm fighting for fifth or 15th, for me, it's like fighting for the win because I have to make sure that I give 100 per cent on every lap of every race," Alonso further added.

Till 2019, Michael Schumacher was the most successful driver in Formula 1, with seven titles to his name. However, Lewis Hamilton eclipsed him in 2020, as the British driver picked up his seventh F1 title by beating his teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Currently, Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver with seven F1 titles, 105 race wins and 202 podiums to his name. While he was extremely successful in his Mercedes era, so was Max Verstappen in 2023 with Red Bull.

The Dutchman claimed 19 wins, 12 poles, and 21 podiums in 22 races in 2023, and claimed a staggering 575 points, the highest by an F1 driver in a single season. In a way, Fernando Alonso's statement about the 'best driver changes every year' technically stands.

How is Fernando Alonso performing in 2025?

The ongoing 2025 season is Fernando Alonso's third season at Aston Martin. Currently, he is sitting in P11 in the Driver's Championship with 26 points at the end of 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Lance Stroll has identical points after the same number of races, and sits in P12.

Fernando Alonso driving at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

They helped spearhead Aston Martin in P6 in the Constructors' Championship, which currently stands ahead of Kick Sauber and behind Williams. Alonso's best performance coming into this season was the 2025 Hungarian GP, when the Spanish driver finished in P5.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the Drivers' championship, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren is leading ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull.

