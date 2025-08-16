“We understand what's needed”: Jonathan Wheatley optimistic about new crop of team bosses

Jonathan Wheatley has expressed optimism over the current crop of team bosses heralding Formula 1. The 58-year-old has stressed his belief about how the several team principals would act in the interest of the sport when they square off in their F1 commission meetings.

Wheatley, who joined the Sauber team as team principal in April, following a lengthy stint at the Red Bull Racing outfit, joined a lengthy list of team principal changes that have marked several teams in Formula 1 in recent years. The British motorsports executive who served as sporting director at Red Bull Racing stressed how the existing relationship between the new crop of team bosses, most of whom he has previously worked with will translate to a better landscape for the sport.

Sharing his thoughts in an interview with Motorsports.com, Jonathan Wheatley stated:

"We know how to separate our personal relationships from our professional relationships. We've all worked together on achieving a common goal.”

"...We've been together at other FIA groups along the way, and FOTA even back in the day as well, so we understand what's needed. We represent our teams in the best way possible. But if a decision is for the best interest in the sport generally, we come around to that, so I'm looking forward to those discussions."

Following the appointment of Jonathan Wheatley at the Sauber outfit, several other teams, including Red Bull Racing and its sister outfit, Racing Bulls, have appointed new team principals. French outfit, Alpine, also recently announced that Steve Nielsen would be joining its ranks in the sporting director role from the month of September.

Jonathan Wheatley reveals key factor hindering Sauber’s progress

Jonathan Wheatley also identified a few factors hindering the Sauber team's progress to the season so far. The 58-year-old, who took over the reins as team principal of the Hinwill-based outfit, stressed the facility, among others, has done little to help with the team’s progression.

Wheatley, however, expressed optimism over the developmental project the team is currently undergoing ahead of its transition to the Audi team in 2026. Sharing his thoughts as quoted by The Race, he stated:

"The facility doesn't help us at the moment. It's not a huge problem, but we have a development project for the facility to give people the space and the tools that they need. It's a relatively old building, an old wind tunnel now.”

“We've had quite an ambitious recruitment drive, so office space has been difficult, and meeting space almost impossible - that's just the day-to-day things big teams can just take for granted. We're putting those building blocks in place, so we're still putting the foundations in.”

Despite the underlying issues, Jonathan Wheatley’s appears to have had an immediate effect on the Sauber team. He has witnessed several of the problems the team contended with through much of the 2024 season resolved. Under Wheatley’s reign, the team is also competing among the best midfield outfits on the grid.

