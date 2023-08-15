"We’ve just tested a future world champion": Former mechanic remembers Michael Schumacher's first F1 test that left the team shocked

Former F1 mechanic and current Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson recently stated how the Jordan GP team instantly recognized Michael Schumacher's talent and caliber after the then-young German took some test laps around Silverstone.

Back in 1991, the Jordan team decided to bring in Schumacher to replace Bertrand Gachot, who was imprisoned due to a road rage accident and spraying a taxi driver with CS gas in a fight. This bizarre circumstance gave Michael Schumacher a golden chance to race for the F1 team in the 1991 Belgian GP.

After he completed his seat fitting process and took some laps around the Silverstone circuit, Stevenson and other seniors of the Jordan GP team instantly realized how talented and gifted the German driver was.

In a recent interview with Bild, Andy Stevenson stated:

“His level of professionalism was already beyond anything we had experienced with other drivers. From the moment Michael sat in the car, he knew immediately what he wanted. He was totally hands-on, wanted to be involved and help with everything.”

A former F1 mechanic added:

“After two or three laps [at Silverstone], he was already faster than anything we had achieved before. He was hitting lap times after lap times. I distinctly remember saying to a friend after the test session, ‘We’ve just tested a future world champion.’ It was completely obvious. He made the car dance through the chicanes.”

Of course, Andy Stevenson's bold claim of Michael Schumacher being a future world champion was not at all wrong.

The German went on to win seven world championships with Benetton and Ferrari, becoming one of the best drivers in the world and a legend in the sport.

A former F1 world champion compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher

Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen recently drew parallels between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher, emphasizing how their entire lives revolved around the sport.

Hakkinen was quoted as saying by RacingNews365:

"Michael Schumacher. He was undoubtedly an incredible F1 driver. His dedication to the sport... racing was his life! It wasn't an ordinary job, not an ordinary hobby, but it was his life. Exactly that's what I see in Max as well: it's his life. He thoroughly enjoys what he does. When he's not in a race car, he's either driving in the sim or testing and developing things."

By the looks of things, it won't be surprising if Max Verstappen goes on to win as many races and championships as Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman is already considered one of the greatest drivers to have graced the sport.