“We’ve potentially got 4 cars challenging the Red Bull”: Ted Kravitz teases an exciting 2024 F1 season

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz recently spoke about four teams that could challenge Red Bull in the 2024 F1 season.

Speaking on Sky Sports from the Bahrain International Circuit, Kravitz said that Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin could surprise the grid with their pace, and challenge the reigning world champions in 2024.

He added that the sport could witness exciting competitive racing in the upcoming season if all four teams are a tenth of a second away from each other.

"Mercedes is a question mark, McLaren is a question mark, the Ferrari is a bit of a question mark as well, and the Aston Martin is a question mark as well. So we have potentially got four cars challenging the Red Bull Racing. Hopefully, fingers crossed, both for Sainz and Leclerc and as much as everybody else, they are only going to be a tenth of a second in it per lap. That would produce a competitive racing season," Kravitz said.

Expand Tweet

Red Bull RB20 has come up with a bold side pod concept that features thin vertical cuts, rather similar to what Mercedes tried with the W13 and W14. Other top teams have also come up with unique concepts on different parts. Thus, their pace and development during the season will be interesting to witness.

Max Verstappen praises Red Bull's aggressive development approach for RB20

Max Verstappen said he is happy to see Red Bull taking a bold approach to develop the RB20 for 2024.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the car launch, he lauded the team for not taking last year's car and making a few changes. Rather, they made aggressive development and created several new parts for the RB20. He added that he is eager to learn more about the car.

"I do like what the team has done. It is not a conservative car, it is not like, 'Last year was a great car, we will just add a few bits and will try to make it a little bit faster'. I do think they have been quite bold and that's what I like, they have been quite aggressive. Everyone is very positive, everyone is very motivated, and I'm just very excited to learn more about the car," he said.

Expand Tweet

As of now, all 10 teams are participating in the three-day pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. Red Bull and other teams are testing their new cars to prepare for the season.