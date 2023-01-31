"We want to get to the top as quickly as possible" - Aston Martin sets targets to go further than rival F1 teams

Ahead of its third season as a brand in Formula 1, Aston Martin is focused on what they want to achieve after a rather underwhelming 2022 season. Mike Krack, their team principal, revealed that they will have to outperform other teams in the developmental stage itself.

This is because the team was hardly competitive in the past season. Krack is of the belief that if they develop at the same pace as other teams, they will be stuck in the same place in the standings. For that reason, there is a lot of rapid progress that they will have to make, as MotorsportTotal.com quoted,

"We want to get up there as soon as possible. It's very easy to talk about it and say whether we're going to do this or that. But Formula 1 isn't that predictable. It's a relative game. With all the progress we're making, if all the teams make that progress, we're going to stay where we were."

2022 was Aston Martin's second Formula 1 season after rebranding itself from Racing Point after the 2020 season. Albeit 2021 was a satisfactory year for them with a P7 finish in the standings, the new regulations of the 2022 season did not go easy on the team. They were hardly competitive with their rivals on the grid and were able to grab just 55 points. However, this kept their P7 finish intact.

Aston Martin boss reveals the team cannot 'afford a bad start'

Mike Krack is focused on bringing Aston Martin up the midfield after a rather low-performing 2022 season. For that, he stated that it is important for the team to have a strong start to next season.

With the cost cap (that the team was convicted for a minor breach in the 2021 season) in place, Krack believes that the team will not be in a position to afford a bad start. That is the reason he gave for their previous season's finish, however, the goals and expectations are much higher now:

"We have to go further than the others. In 2022, we started low and it was very difficult to get up in midfield. We want to start 2023 from a better base because with the budget ceiling, you can't afford a bad start."

With Fernando Alonso filling the vacant seat after Sebastian Vettel's exit from the sport, Aston Martin is hoping to achieve a lot more in the upcoming season. They are hopeful with the Spaniard's experience in the sport, the upcoming seasons could perhaps be a change for them.

