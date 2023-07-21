“We want to see the pictures”: Daniel Ricciardo’s bachelor party in sin city ignites curiosity from a fellow F1 driver

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly is curious to see the pictures from Daniel Ricciardo's bachelor party in Las Vegas during his break from the sport.

The AlphaTauri driver was bombarded with questions on his return to the grid in the Thursday media duties ahead of the Hungarian GP this weekend. One of the questions was about the coolest thing that he did during his time away from the sport in the past six months.

In reply, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"Oh, it was just like little luxuries, like having a bit more time to just not be on a plane every few days. But also, it's funny how used to that kind of cadence you get, so as much as it was nice to maybe spend a bit more time at home or do some things with friends – I went to a buddy's bachelor party, which I don't think I've ever done. So that was cool. It was in a little place called Vegas as well. These are things you don't…"

Ricciardo's mention of the bachelor party piqued Pierre Gasly's interest, with the French driver saying:

"We want to see the pictures."

Continuing his story, the Aussie added:

"I'll show you later. But anyway, that was just some fun things but it's just more having a little bit more, I guess, free time. But that being said, I feel like I got my fix. And we're back and I'm happy to be back."

Daniel Ricciardo speaks on the challenges he might face in Hungary

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that the AT04 might not be the easiest car to drive in Hungary. However, the Aussie said that he is "pretty pumped" to be back behind the steering wheel of an F1 car and is "hungry and ready to go."

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Ricciardo said:

"Firstly, I'm not worried. I know there will be challenges, for sure. I know that it's probably going to be a car that we're going to have to work at, probably every weekend. I mean, everyone's working on it, but probably a little bit more at the moment with where it's at."

He added:

"But look, I don't see the, let's say, pessimistic point of view or being worried about this or that, or if the car doesn't suit me, it's just, for me, like an opportunity now. I think the time off was really, really beneficial for me. And I'm in a place now where I'm just hungry and ready to go. And that's really it. That's what I'm looking at. Yeah, so, pretty pumped."

All eyes will be on Daniel Ricciardo and everyone will be focused on him to see how he fares this weekend.