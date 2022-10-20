"We want to win races within three years" - Audi lay out ambitious F1 plans

Audi are planning to be competitive from the outset, aiming to win races within three years of joining F1.

The German giants announced earlier this season during the Belgian GP weekend that they will join F1 in the 2026 season as a power unit supplier. The overall expectation of the team is to be a complete works operation, taking over one of the teams on the F1 grid (most probably Sauber).

F24 @Formula24hrs | Audi - Winning races within three years of entering F1 is a realistic objective.



"With the regulation changes and everyone working within the limits of the budget cap, the situation is not the same as in the past."



[si.com] | Audi - Winning races within three years of entering F1 is a realistic objective."With the regulation changes and everyone working within the limits of the budget cap, the situation is not the same as in the past." 🚨 | Audi - Winning races within three years of entering F1 is a realistic objective."With the regulation changes and everyone working within the limits of the budget cap, the situation is not the same as in the past."[si.com]

In an interview with elconfidential, Audi formula racing boss Adam Baker talked about the aspirations of the German giant and what it wants to achieve in F1. He said:

"We are already developing our power unit (there will be one before the end of the year). The FIA is working on the chassis rules, then we will work with our existing partner (Alfa Romeo?) to develop the car. We will start the tests in 2025, possibly in Spain , and the first race will be in 2026."

He added:

"We would love to be competitive from the first moment, although we have to be realistic; we want to be able to win races in three years. With the changes in the rules, everyone also works within the financial limits. The situation is different from the past, in which some teams could enjoy an advantage. In this situation, three years is a realistic goal."

V F1 @swiftsambi I like this a lot.



I wonder what Audi F1 livery will be like I like this a lot. I wonder what Audi F1 livery will be like https://t.co/5ffIBecojW

Why are Audi entering F1 now?

Baker also talked about why Audi are entering Formula 1 now after staying awatall these years.

According to Baker, that comes down to the new regulations that have been finalised. The new regulations include a cost cap, synthetic fuel and power units that have hybrid system constituting 50% of the power output. He said:

"Audi finally enters Formula 1 due to several factors: new power units with another hybrid system different from the current one, the use of synthetic fuel and budget caps.

The budget ceiling is very important; it allows us to know the long-term costs in Formula 1, and we will be able to reduce the cost of participation. It is very important to have decreasing costs, something attractive for marketing and for a financially sustainable cycle."

Audi are planning to enter the sport initially as a power unit supplier, while a potential partnership is supposed to take place with Sauber by the end of the 2023 season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes