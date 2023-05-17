“We will get that championship back”: Lewis Hamilton sends a huge warning to rival Max Verstappen and others

Lewis Hamilton has cheekily issued a warning to his rivals Red Bull and Max Verstappen, claiming he and his team, Mercedes, will get their championship back. The Briton is confident of returning to winning ways in the future with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes saw a severe fall from grace at the start of the 2022 season, when the team was unable to get to grips with the new aerodynamic regulations. As a result, seven-time world champion Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, prolonging his wait for the elusive eighth title victory.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen managed to snatch the title away from the Mercedes driver in 2021 and has been the dominant force in the sport ever since.

However, with the team reportedly bringing in massive upgrades to Imola, the Silver Arrows are touted to be back in the mix, a prospect that could finally mean retribution for Lewis Hamilton. It will be interesting to watch their progress in times to come.

Expressing his optimism and faith in his team, the seven-time world champion said at a recent Petronas event in the UK:

“We will get a win at some stage, we will get that championship back.”

Mercedes boss claims he is embarrassed to talk to Lewis Hamilton about his contract

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed his discomfort in discussing Lewis Hamilton's contract and engaging in financial negotiations with the esteemed seven-time world champion.

The extension of Hamilton's contract has become a prominent topic of conversation within the racing community, as the 38-year-old has yet to finalize an agreement with Mercedes.

In a statement to Motorsport-Total.com, Wolff candidly conveyed the awkwardness he experiences while navigating the contractual discussions with Hamilton, emphasizing their friendship as a contributing factor to his feelings.

Wolff said:

"It's super embarrassing. Every three years, we know that we have this moment. And it's like negotiating the financial terms with your best friend with a close friend. How do you go about it? Normally, you don't have a situation like that. I want the best for him, but in this role, I need the best for the team. It may be the only time in our ten or eleven years that we're together and our goals diverge."

With massive upgrades coming to Imola, the team is hopeful about better performances in the coming races. The Silver Arrows are reportedly changing their aerodynamic philosophy and are expected to reap massive benefits from the changes.

