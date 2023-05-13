“We will use our team of young drivers, not Daniel Ricciardo”: Helmut Marko on Nyck de Vries‘ potential replacement

Despite rumors suggesting that Daniel Ricciardo will be moving to AlphaTauri, he is not currently being considered to replace lackluster Nyck de Vries. Ricciardo visited AlphaTauri's headquarters in Faenza, Italy this week, according to many sources. They also stated that Red Bull racing director Helmut Marko had given De Vries until the Spanish Grand Prix to improve his results.

While it is clear that Red Bull's upper management have been disappointed and unimpressed by Nyck de Vries' recent performance, Ricciardo is not a candidate to succeed him, and no discussions regarding that possibility have been had with him.

Helmut Marko said:

“We will use our team of young drivers, not Daniel Ricciardo.”

Liam Lawson, a Red Bull youngster who competes in Super Formula, would be the likely replacement should De Vries be let go by the sister Red Bull team. The third driver for Red Bull this season, Ricciardo, has expressed a willingness to compete again in 2024, but he wants to do it with a competitive team.

With added marketing responsibilities, Ricciardo's contract with Red Bull only entails his serving as a reserve. Later this year, he will do an on-track test for Red Bull. The Australian does not have anything comparable when it comes to a full-time race position.

Daniel Ricciardo to drive RB19 at the British Grand Prix

Following the British GP in July, Daniel Ricciardo will test drive the RB19 for the first time, he announced in an interview. It has already been announced that Daniel Ricciardo would test for the F1 in the 2023 Red Bull RB19 at some point during this season.

Ricciardo revealed to ESPN that he will take the wheel of the championship-leading Red Bull for the first time in a Pirelli tyre test in July, following the British GP. Ricciardo said:

"I feel like there is still some unfinished business. I'm continuing to do simulator. I'm going to jump in the car in July to get back behind the wheel."

It is another question is whether Red Bull will have room for Ricciardo in 2024. While Sergio Perez's current contract expires at the end of the next season, championship leader Max Verstappen is locked up until 2028.

Verstappen holds a 14-point advantage over Perez following his victory in Miami, and the two drivers appear destined to compete against one another for the 2023 world title.

Daniel Ricciardo has stated frequently that he wants to return to the grid with a 'top team' rather than one from the lower levels of the middle. Meanwhile, he is ensuring that he is physically fit enough to return to Formula 1 when the chance arises.

