"We worked together as a team really strongly" - Sergio Perez lauds Max Verstappen as Red Bull locks out front row for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez complimented Max Verstappen for his teamwork after Red Bull locked out the front row for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP tomorrow.

The Dutchman took pole position ahead of the Mexican to record Red Bull's first 1-2 starting position since the 2018 F1 Mexican GP. It also gives Perez an all-important edge over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the fight for P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Sergio Perez looked strong all day after finishing Free Practice three as the fastest driver around the Yas Marina Circuit. He, however, could not usurp the Dutchman when it mattered most.

Nevertheless, he will still be pleased with his starting position, considering that Leclerc is in P3 and Ferrari did not look anywhere near as fast as the Red Bulls all weekend.

In his post-session interview, Sergio Perez lauded Max Verstappen for working in tandem with him after a tumultuous race weekend last time out in Brazil. When asked to share his thoughts after qualifying by former F1 driver David Coulthard, the 32-year-old said:

"It is a good starting (place). I think I just didn't make that final step in Q3, especially Q3 run one wasn't that good so we were a bit behind. But it's good, you know. It's good to lock out that front row for tomorrow. Max [Verstappen] did a great also job for me. We worked together as a team really strongly on that final run. So, yeah. Looking forward to tomorrow which is the day that really matters."

Max Verstappen had stated in the aftermath of the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP that he would help Perez in his fight to finish second in the standings.

Sergio Perez was also full of praise for the fans who have come out in droves to support him and Red Bull in Abu Dhabi this weekend. He added:

"Yeah, thank you very much to all the fans that are here. I really hope that tomorrow we can have a strong race."

Sergio Perez expecting an interesting race at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez is expecting an interesting race with Ferrari and Mercedes breathing down Red Bull's neck on the grid at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Ferrari appear to have bounced back after a slow weekend at Interlagos and this was evident in their performances. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start in the second row behind both Red Bulls.

Mercedes will be right behind them with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in P5 and P6 respectively.

When asked by David Coulthard to underline his expectations for the race, the Mexican said:

"I think it's going to be a very interesting one, given how strong Ferrari will be. Mercedes you know. With Max, it will be an interesting one tomorrow."

Perez and Leclerc are both tied on 290 points but the Monegasque is ahead in the standings on a countback with four wins against Perez's two this season.

Poll : 0 votes