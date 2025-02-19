“We are working harder than ever”: Stake F1 KICK Sauber officially unveils 2025 Formula 1 challenger

The Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber has officially unveiled its new car for the 2025 Formula 1 season at the iconic O2 Arena. In what would be the team’s final F1 season, the team has made significant changes to the aesthetics as it primes itself to bow out on a high.

The team is coming off a disappointing 2024 F1 season where it faced teething issues in various areas. New team boss Mattia Binotto, a former Ferrari spearhead, joined the team last year and has already started to work towards a much-needed turnaround.

Stake F1 KICK Sauber spent most of the 2024 season at the back of the grid, but by the end of the year, it started challenging for the top 10. In one of the highlights of the season, former driver Zhou Guanyu scored the team’s first points at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP as well. Acknowledging the challenges that the squad faced in 2024, Stake CMO Akhil Sarin is ready for the challenge in 2025. He said:

“The challenges faced by the Stake F1 KICK Sauber team have been no secret, but our fans can rest assured that we are prepared to fight in 2025 - we are working harder than ever,” Sarin said in a press release.

The outfit is going to field two new drivers this season. The highly rated and well-experienced Nico Hulkenberg will be joined by Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. Hulkenberg is a former LeMans 24-hrs winner while Bortoloeto has turned heads in the last couple of seasons by dominating the junior racing series en route to Formula 1.

Talking about the exciting new pairing for 2025, Sarin said,

“This is a new season with new drivers, and we are so excited to have Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto on our team. Nico is a fantastic driver with a lot of experience, and for him to be able to work alongside Gabriel will breathe real energy into the team,”

Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber Motorsport AG, Mattia Binotto expressed his excitement at the driver line-up as the team would have two talents that could extract from the car what it is capable of. He said,

“It’s always special to have a Brazilian driver on the grid, and we’re excited to welcome Gabriel Bortoleto to the team. However, our decision was based purely on talent and potential. Gabriel has earned his place through his skill, dedication, and strong performances."

He added,

"Together with Nico, he forms a well-balanced and promising driver pairing, combining experience and fresh energy. We believe they will complement each other well and contribute to the team’s progress. We look forward to seeing their development throughout the season,”

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber unveiled their 2025 car: Image source (Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber)

2025 marks an exciting chapter for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber: Binotto

With the team starting to show improved results already, Binotto is looking forward to extracting the immense potential that Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber has. With the regulations expected to bunch up the field even more in 2025, the year opens up exciting opportunities. He said,

“2025 marks an exciting chapter for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber. With a new driver lineup, a bold new car design, and the unwavering support of Stake, we are excited to embark on this journey."

He added,

"This season presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and while there’s hard work ahead, we embrace the challenge with enthusiasm. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together—on and off the track.”

The squad ended the 2024 season 10th in the championship with four points. With a perennial midfield contender in Nico Hulkenberg and a highly rated rookie in Gabriel Bortoleto, the team is aiming to sign off on a high.

