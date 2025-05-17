"Welcome to Red Bull Racing Hadjar": Fans react to Yuki Tsunoda's horrific crash during the F1 Imola GP qualifying

F1 fans were left frustrated after Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda had a horrific crash during the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. The Japanese driver looked on the backfoot in his RB21 throughout the weekend and complained of having no grip and pace in the car during the Free Practice sessions at the iconic Imola Circuit.

Heading into the qualifying session, the 25-year-old had a lot of pressure on his shoulders given his underwhelming start to his Red Bull tenure since the Japanese Grand Prix.

However, Yuki Tsunoda had the worst possible outcome as he crashed into the barriers on his first push lap in the Q1 session. The Red Bull driver was unable to control the back end of the car and even flipped his car in the air momentarily after hitting the barriers. But one fan had a brutal reaction to the crash by referring to the Isack Hadjar threat.

"Welcome to Red Bull Racing Hadjar."

F1 fans took to the social media platform X to give their reactions to Yuki Tsunoda's crash in Imola, with one fan welcoming Isack Hadjar in the Austrian team, replying on the tweet:

"Let's destroy another young promising talent."

"FFS Jason. Too soon."

Here are some more reactions:

"Someones done black magic on that second Red Bull seat," said a fan.

"Thankfully, he’s good, but that second seat is 1,000% cursed. I really have no idea who can be in that seat," wrote another.

"That was lowkey an insane crash," mentioned another.

Tsunoda has only scored three points since joining the Milton Keynes outfit in four races and one Sprint thus far.

Former F1 world champion chimes in on Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull future

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve stated that Yuki Tsunoda should be "worried" about his former Visa Cash App Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar potentially replacing him at Red Bull.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 1997 world champion sang praises of the Frenchman's mentality and said:

"Very well, because Melbourne could have been psychologically a very tough moment, and he just stood straight and carried on - didn't get too affected in the following race. But he seems to be able to work with the team. He seems to understand the car, to put it in a window that allows him to drive well, because he seems to be out-driving that car."

"And why? Because he gets that setup that makes it just more comfortable for him. He can be aggressive. And if I was Tsunoda, I would be worried right now," he added.

Isack Hadjar has scored five points thus far but has looked quick over one lap in his rookie campaign in F1.

