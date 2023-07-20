"Well, guess we’re back" - Daniel Ricciardo's wholesome Instagram post with Lando Norris goes viral

Daniel Ricciardo was recently seen with Lando Norris as all the drivers gradually arrived in Budapest for the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP. The Australian is making a return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri after Red Bull seniors sacked Nyck de Vries from the team.

In a recent Instagram post by Daniel Ricciardo himself, he was seen flying in a private jet with his former McLaren teammate, Lando Norris. There were several pictures of them goofing around and laughing hard. The caption of the post said:

"Well, guess we’re back"

This was massive for thousands of F1 fans since Norris and Ricciardo are two of the most lovable and adored F1 drivers on the grid. Of course, people were delighted to see the smiling Honey Badger back in F1, and they were even more hyped after seeing him with Lando Norris on a plane.

The Instagram post was filled with wholesome comments. While some welcomed Ricciardo back, others swooned over their off-track friendship and the positivity they radiate.

Here are some of the reactions:

Reactions from fans on Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris pictures (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though they are not going to be on the same team, they are good friends off the track. If anything, they will essentially be fighting with each other in the tightly packed midfield.

Christian Horner is aware of Daniel Ricciardo's eagerness to drive for Red Bull in the future

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is well aware that Daniel Ricciardo will be setting his goal to get back in the Austrian-British team as a proper driver in 2025. He explained how the team placed him at AlphaTauri to further test his skills and essentially keep him as a backup option for the main team.

Speaking about Daniel Ricciardo on the F1 Nation podcast, Horner said:

"We've loaned him to AlphaTauri till the end of the year. Obviously our drivers are going to be Max and Checo again next year but it's always good to have talent in reserve and I think Daniel is viewing AlphaTauri - he firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull seat. That's his goal and objective.

"By going to AlphaTauri, I think he sees that as his best route of stating his case for 2025."

Currently, Ricciardo is essentially on loan from Red Bull to AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 F1 season.