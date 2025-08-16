What is active aerodynamics in F1? All about the technology that would be a key part of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations

F1 will bid goodbye to the Drag Reduction System (DRS) in 2026. This concept of the movable rear wing was introduced in 2011, but as Formula 1 moves towards a more modern approach to aerodynamics, the next generation cars will no longer feature this overtake assist.

The 2026 regulations are going to witness quite a few changes in the cars. They're going to be smaller, with the wheelbase shortened by 200 millimeters and the breadth reduced by 100 millimeters, particularly at the front tires. Moreover, they're also going to be lighter, losing approximately 30 kg of the current minimum weight at just 768 kg.

However, the aerodynamics is where it gets more interesting. F1 is going to introduce "active aerodynamics." Simply understood, the cars will still feature a movable rear wing, but it won't be used as an overtaking aid. Notably, the 2026 cars will have three elements on the front and the rear wings, and the upper two sections in each of these wings will be movable.

The cars would have the option to switch between X and Z Modes. Basically, the X mode will have cars running on a low downforce configuration, and the Z mode will have more downforce to help them with cornering.

These modes will be enabled and disabled by the moving elements on the front and rear wings, making it a part of the active aerodynamics that F1 will have next year. Moreover, they will be controlled by the drivers. But, since there will be no mandate on drivers to use them as per the position of other cars on the grid (unlike the DRS, which can only be enabled if a car is within one second of the car ahead), they are not classified as overtaking aids, but efficiency aids.

What overtaking aids will be used in F1 in 2026?

As mentioned, Formula 1 has used the aerodynamic overtaking aid since 2011 in the form of the DRS. However, with it no longer being a feature on future cars, there is going to be a completely different way for drivers to use the overtaking aids.

The major highlight of the new engine regulations in the 2026 season is the sheer increase in electrical output. The current cars use about 150kW of electrical energy, but that will increase to 350 kW next season. Moreover, the cars will no longer feature the MGU-H recovery system, and all electrical recovery will be made through the MGU-K.

With this increase in power, the drivers will be allowed to have an extra "boost" of power, which will act as an overtaking aid, similar to the "push-to-pass" systems used in IndyCar.

These changes are expected to make racing a lot more challenging in the 2026 F1 season. The grid is expected to have a shuffle, which might as well see some of the midfielders making their way to the top.

