"What have we become?" - Lewis Hamilton fans despondent as Mercedes driver could only finish P6 in 2023 F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton was only able to finish sixth in the 2023 F1 Miami GP. Though he was quite happy with his performance as he went from P13 to P6, his fans were not too satisfied with how their favorite driver struggled behind midfield cars. Since Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in the sport and has recently gone down in the pecking order, fans are unable to digest his decline.

After the Miami GP, hundreds of people flocked to Twitter to express their frustration and sadness at the Briton's result. They pointed out how Hamilton was chasing a Haas for several laps in the beginning. This was particularly painful to watch for many since Haas is a midfield car, while Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are considered to be the strongest in the entire history of the sport.

Fans blamed the W14 and urged Mercedes to develop their car as quickly and efficiently as possible. Moreover, Hamilton's teammate, George Russell, had a great race as he finished P4 in the race. Hence, fans of the seven-time world champion were specifically affected.

megs @megscedes_ just celebrated sir lewis hamilton, the greatest of all time, overtaking a freaking haas…



what have we become?



just celebrated sir lewis hamilton, the greatest of all time, overtaking a freaking haas…what have we become? https://t.co/PyGFXAhCIs

Lary Hiette @HietteLary @megscedes_ Hamilton had the best car for 8 years... he doesn't have it anymore @megscedes_ Hamilton had the best car for 8 years... he doesn't have it anymore

Lewis Hamilton himself has spoken out about how uncomfortable he feels in the Mercedes W14, partially because of the seat placement. Though the Silver Arrows are trying everything to bounce back to the top, it seems like there is a long way to go.

Lewis Hamilton feels no difference in the Mercedes W14 despite changes and upgrades

Lewis Hamilton did not feel comfortable in the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 F1 Miami GP practice sessions. The Briton explained how the car in Melbourne and Baku felt a lot better than in Miami. He speculated that the heat and the balance of the car could be major factors.

Later, he also stated that the car feels the same as last year despite the team making changes to it and adding new upgrades. He said:

"Melbourne obviously was night-and-day difference. Much, much nicer to drive there. Baku felt better than here also. I think maybe the heat or maybe it’s just the balance we have at the moment."

deni @fiagirly #SaudiArabianGP : Lewis Hamilton says the W14 feels “pretty much the same” as the car last year. : Lewis Hamilton says the W14 feels “pretty much the same” as the car last year. #SaudiArabianGP🇸🇦: Lewis Hamilton says the W14 feels “pretty much the same” as the car last year.

Hamilton was unable to get out of Q2 in the qualifying session on Saturday and had to start the Miami GP from P13.

Poll : 0 votes