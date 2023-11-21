"What more can you ask for": Red Bull boss after Sergio Perez clinches P2 in the championship in Las Vegas

After the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Sergio Perez has successfully clinched second place in the 2023 F1 drivers' championship table. Delighted by his achievement, Red Bull boss Christian Horner praised the Mexican and for how he performed in the penultimate race of the season.

Horner initially said that one cannot ask for more from Sergio Perez since he has already finished second in the championship, behind his teammate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Red Bull boss was happy to see Checo finding his form in the last few races.

“It’s something as a team we’ve never achieved before,” Horner was quoted as saying by formula1.com. “I mean, what more can you ask for from your drivers than first and second in the championship And [Perez’s] form, his pace was right there again today. The last two, three races, he’s really been finding his form again.”

Going into the Las Vegas GP, Horner stated that even though Verstappen tried to give Sergio Perez some tow to keep Leclerc at bay, it was unfortunately not enough. However, he claimed that the Mexican still drove brilliantly and came up from the back of the grid.

“Max was dropping back at the end of the race there to try and give him a bit of a tow, and it just wasn’t quite enough today. Coming from the back of the grid after a nose change on the first lap I thought he drove a great grand prix,” he said.

“I thought Checo was brilliant today for us, coming from a nose change at the back of the field, coming through to lead the race. So unlucky to lose out on second place, but nailing second place in the championship as well. It’s been an amazing season for us and today sort of summed up the kind of year that we’ve been having,” Horner concluded.

F1 pundit feels Sergio Perez must be regretting not defending against Charles Leclerc at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

In the latter stages of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc were in an intense battle for second place. The two were overtaking each other and trying to retain the position for as long as possible. Unfortunately for Checo, Leclerc overtook him in the last lap to finish ahead of him.

After the race, former F1 driver turned pundit Karun Chandhok analyzed the battle between the two and claimed Perez would regret not defending the inside area where Leclerc made the lunge for the overtake. Speaking to Sky F1, he said:

"I think Checo [Perez] will be kicking himself because it was on the final lap of the race. Coming down the straight from Turn 12 down to Turn 14, I think he will be regretting not moving across the inside and defending because he just opened up the door.

"He stayed firmly to the right and just invited a lunge, which was always going to happen on the last corner of the last lap."

Though Sergio Perez was unable to finish second in the Las Vegas GP, he managed to secure second place in the drivers' championship.