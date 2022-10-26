What changes will be seen in Mercedes' 2023 F1 car? Team boss Toto Wolff gives a hint

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has informed that next year's car, the W14, will undergo profound changes. The car's fundamentals will go through a serious inspection after the current version, the W13, has failed to provide a win so far for the outfit for the first time in 11 years.

The Mercedes lead told the media that even though the bodywork might not look very different, the insides will surely be more evolved next year. Wolff said:

"The DNA of the car is going to change for next year, that's clear. It doesn't necessarily mean that our bodywork is going to look very different. But certainly what is part of the DNA of the car, the architecture of the car, will change for next year."

Meanwhile, team driver Lewis Hamilton explained how much the W13 lacked in terms of pace while speaking to the media post the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix. Despite putting up a brave fight, Max Verstappen easily passed the Briton, owing to his straight-line speed advantage. Hamilton told the media:

"I think, under DRS they're like 35 km/h faster than us. If we're behind them, we're like, 22k faster, I think it is, with DRS on the back straight. So he came from a long, long way back. But even without the DRS, I think they're still something like 8 km/h up on us, so we've got a lot of time being lost on the straight, probably four-tenths at least a lap. And so we've got some improvements to make for next year's car."

Red Bull have now ended the Brackley-based outfit's eight-year-long dominance in the F1 world. While last year the Austrian team could only manage the drivers' title, this year was a double victory for the outfit.

Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes boss in bringing the fight against Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton believes that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is a big reason why the team has performed so well over the years. He attributed the team's success to the Austrian's impeccable leadership skills.

Despite only being the third fastest car this year, Hamilton explained how Wolff plays an immense role in Mercedes fighting better against Red Bull than compared to Ferrari. The Briton said:

"We've got a great leader. We've got amazing support from the Daimler board who all like racing. Passionate racers. And then I think it's the core group of people. There's great communication throughout the organization."

In contrast, Ferrari failed to materialize their car's potential into a title win despite having a stronger car all season long. Many believe that the Italian team lacks strong leadership and would crack under pressure.

Mercedes, on the other hand, exploited the most out of the Italian team's countless mistakes and gained several podiums. Irrespective of the pace of their car, the Silver Arrows' kept gaining confidence race by race.

