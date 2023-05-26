"What a complete tool" - Fans react to Fernando Alonso's latest jibe at Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso recently stated that Lewis Hamilton should stay at Mercedes, even if the team is struggling, simply because he himself said that he would remain with them through highs and lows. However, the joke from the 41-year-old was not taken lightly, as several F1 fans pounced on him.

During the drivers' press conference prior to the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, a journalist from Auto Fokus Magazine asked what advice Fernando Alonso would give to Lewis Hamilton regarding his staying or moving on from Mercedes. To this, the Spaniard simply replied:

"I have no idea. But he always said that he wins and he loses together with the team, so if he’s not winning, he should stay."

Though Fernando Alonso advised Lewis Hamilton to stick with Mercedes through their trying times, he himself is known for having tumultuous relationships with teams, especially during their tough times.

Hence, as soon as this statement was out in public, several F1 fans reacted to it. They spoke about how the Aston Martin driver is a hypocrite and pointed out how he has betrayed several teams when they were struggling.

"Any chance to have a hypocritical dig. What a complete tool," tweeted one fan.

Whiskeyjack @2EllandBack @autosport Any chance to have a hypocritical dig. What a complete tool.

James Blayney @blayney1989 @autosport Tbf to Alonso he's plenty of experience jumping ship when things aren't going his way

Willow__21 @Willow__1 @autosport This is funny coming from Alonso who always puts his interests first than the teams🙃He better mind his own business than poking his nose in other's business

YEETICUS DELETICUS @MicroStaticSA @autosport Saying this because Lewis doesn't jump ship when he's getting whooped like a certain former Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, McLaren, Renault/Alpine, Aston Martin driver is HILARIOUS🤣🤡

Apart from that, some fans were simply confused as to why the journalist asked Alonso this kind of a question. Of course, Lewis Hamilton's future and the steps he takes have nothing to do with the Spaniard, but still, the journalist wanted his views on the matter.

Here are some comments sharing this sentiment:

Odie @aodie_lr @autosport Why is the journalist asking Alonso these kinds of questions lmao

A few people were quite hyped after Alonso took a jab at Hamilton. Of course, their rivalry is still fresh in many minds, even though they have a good off-track relationship. They posted various humorous pictures and GIFs, as follow:

Fernando Alonso on whether he will retire after 2026 or not

After the Aston Martin-Honda power unit deal that commences in 2026, several people were curious to know what the future holds for Fernando Alonso, especially since he does not have the best history with the Japanese automotive giant.

While speaking in the drivers' press conference before the Monaco GP, Alonso admitted that he is uncertain whether he will continue until 2026. He explained how he currently feels sharp and ready to race, but he does not know how he would feel after a few years.

He said:

“I don’t know what I will do in 2026. I will lie if I tell you that I know right now. For sure, I feel fresh, I feel motivated now, I feel sharp, still fast.

"If I keep enjoying, I will love to keep racing. I know that one day I will wake up and I will not feel maybe motivated or happy to keep travelling and all these kind of things. Or maybe I don’t feel fast and I will be the first one to raise my hand and say, ‘Maybe it’s time’.”

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ SkySports F1's David Croft asked: Can Fernando Alonso imagine himself still in Formula 1 in 2026 and then driving for Aston Martin with Honda?



Alonso: "I don't know what I'm going to do in 2026. I feel motivated, fresh, sharp, focused. There will come a day when I don't...." SkySports F1's David Croft asked: Can Fernando Alonso imagine himself still in Formula 1 in 2026 and then driving for Aston Martin with Honda?Alonso: "I don't know what I'm going to do in 2026. I feel motivated, fresh, sharp, focused. There will come a day when I don't...."

At 41, Fernando Alonso is currently the oldest driver on the grid. Considering his age, it is shocking to see him perform at such a high level even today.

