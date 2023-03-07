What engine does Aston Martin use in F1? Engine supplier as of 2023 explored

Aston Martin has surged to the group of frontrunners this season after being a midfielder in 2022. The Silverstone-based squad started the 2022 F1 season as a backmarker as the original concept had far too many flaws in it.

The team was able to make its way to the midfield as the season progressed with the help of some impressive drives by Sebastian Vettel.

Aston Martin finished the 2022 F1 season seventh in the championship in what should be considered a somewhat disappointing season. The 2023 F1 season, however, is when the team has turned around the tides.

Fernando Alonso, the new star driver within the team, secured a podium in the first race of the season. Not only that, even second driver Lance Stroll was able to score P6 in the race despite having an injured wrist that restricted him significantly.

So, what is the reason behind such a success for Aston Martin? Who is part of the team and more importantly, who is the power unit supplier? Let's take a look.

Who is Aston Martin's power unit supplier?

Aston Martin has Mercedes as the team's power unit supplier. This relationship has been in place since the inception of the team in 2021. The Silverstone-based team has had a long relationship with Mercedes that goes beyond the V6 Turbo Hybrid era.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



Your support never goes unnoticed, team. A result we can all be proud of.Your support never goes unnoticed, team. A result we can all be proud of. 💚Your support never goes unnoticed, team. https://t.co/Qb60dtrPJp

The association started in the previous guise of the team when it was called Force India. The team's association began in 2009 and since then, Mercedes has stuck with the team through thick and thin. When Force India went into administration and was bought by Lawrence Stroll, the power unit partnership still continued.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Lawrence Stroll have been known to be friends off the grid and hence the partnership has prospered. Until 2025, Mercedes will continue to power the team from Silverstone. There is still a lack of clarity over what will happen in 2026 when the new regulations kick in.

Initially, there were rumors that Stroll was even interested in letting the team develop its own power unit for 2026. There were even suggestions of a possible partnership with Audi last season. It does appear that all of these plans have been shelved for now.

With the team's surge to the front, it will be interesting to see how Aston Martin deals on the power unit side. For Mercedes, it's not a good look to lose to a customer team. If that continues this season, then the deal between the two entities could be in jeopardy. Beyond 2026. it does appear that there are some interesting possibilities in place for the Silverstone-based squad.

Poll : 0 votes