"What the f**k": Guenther Steiner on what his reaction would have been to the Kevin Magnussen-Sergio Perez collision at Monaco

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner reacted to the Kevin Magnussen-Sergio Perez collision at the Monaco GP. He stated what he would have said if he was still a team principal at Haas.

Guenther Steiner acted as the team principal at Haas from 2014 to 2023. In recent years, his popularity grew exponentially after Netflix released their F1 docuseries, "Drive to Survive". Steiner's behind-the-scenes heated personality portrayed in the series attracted thousands of fans.

After the 2023 F1 season ended, Gene Haas decided to part ways with the Italian team principal. Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who previously worked as a trackside engineering director in the team. After leaving the American team, Steiner was offered to become a presenter and was also invited to podcasts because of his straightforward and unfiltered personality.

Speaking on "The Red Flags" podcast, he was asked how he would have reacted to Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez's Monaco GP crash if he still worked with Haas as a team principal. Steiner started by swearing and stating that there was no need for Magnussen to make a move from the last place. He later claimed that no strategy would help a backmarker driver score points at Monaco GP.

"I'd say 'What the f**k, you know, starting last, its just like, no need for it.' There is no way in Monte Carlo, with any strategy, starting last you can get into the points. It's just not going to happen. So, why do you even try to do it," Steiner exclaimed [at 36:38].

He continued that if a team or a driver is starting from the back, they should hope for chaos that would allow them to get into the points. He humorously added that the backmarker team or driver themselves should not create the chaos.

"It was obvious, if you start last after a weekend like that. Then, okay, we start last, if not, something very strange happens. Don't cause the very strange thing! If something very strange happen, we can get into the points, but do not start the strange thing," he added [at 37:19].

Guenther Steiner criticizes Kevin Magnussen's aggressive defense antics

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner was unimpressed with Kevin Magnussen's bold defensive driving in the past few races in 2024. Speaking to Sky Germany, Steiner stated that Magnussen can be aggressive at times, but not as frequently as in Jeddah and Miami. He added that no driver should be proud after ruining the race for other drivers.

“It has to be fair play. You can be aggressive, but we’ve seen this game for the second time [Jeddah also]. As a driver, you can’t be proud if you ruin someone else’s race,” Steiner said (as quoted by PlanetF1).

As of now, Kevin Magnussen is in 17th place in the drivers' championship with only one point. On the other hand, his teammate Nico Hulkenberg is in 13th place with six points.