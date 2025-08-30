"What the f**k have I just read?": Fans react to Mercedes boss' talking about his leaked pictures with Max Verstappen

Fans reacted as Toto Wolff dropped a hilarious comment on his leaked pictures with Max Verstappen prior to the F1 summer break. He also spoke about the growing use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes on social media.

Ad

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff were the center of attention prior to the F1 summer break as reports of the Dutchman signing a contract with Mercedes emerged. While that did not happen as he's prepared to continue with Red Bull, there were quite a few pictures that escalated on social media, mostly edited, suggesting Wolff and Verstappen spent time together.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Wolff opened up about the edited pictures that circulated on social media. He also revealed that there were pornographic videos, edited with his face through artificial intelligence, that went quite viral.

Ad

Trending

"Nowadays so much happens with AI and with deepfakes. I think there are even porn movies of mine, at least where my head is stuck on. But as long as a good body is used and I perform well in the scenes, I don't mind it that much," he said (via De Telegraaf).

The F1 community on X found his comments quite funny as they reacted to them in disbelief. Like this user wrote:

Ad

Enzo @Aperta What the fuck have I just read😭😭😭

Ad

Michael van der Galien @MichaelvdGalien @verstappenews Hahaha, he has a good sense of humour

Ad

"hahah I really need to hear that from Toto Wolff, it's very surreal, and if he said it I still wouldn't believe it," mentioned another user.

Most of the users praised Toto Wolff for his quick humor, with some sarcastically calling out that it's "so not right."

Objective_Piece @Objective_Piece @verstappenews No Toto no that is so not right, the kids are watching mate

Ad

MotoMoto @AvgTrashRaccon @verstappenews I need evidence, and I'm not speaking about the news 🫦

Ad

meg @piastruffles @verstappenews not one normal quote from this man i swear

Ad

Toto Wolff reveals the offer he made to Max Verstappen in 2014

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff during the Abu Dhabi GP, 2014 (Getty Images)

While Verstappen does not seem to be going to Mercedes anytime soon, this was quite a possibility for him back in 2014, when he was still in the junior series. The Brackley-based outfit began dominating the grid at the time with the new turbo-hybrid regulations, and they had Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg driving for them.

Ad

While there was no vacant seat left in the team, Wolff still wanted to sign Verstappen owing to the sheer skills he showcased early in his racing career. So he offered him a seat in Formula 2 and guaranteed him a seat in F1 in the upcoming season.

"We didn’t have a seat available because we already had Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. What I offered him back then was a seat in Formula 2 and a guaranteed Formula 1 seat the following year," Wolff said.

Ad

However, Red Bull Racing then came and made him skip Formula 2, signed him to their junior F1 team Toro Rosso (now VCARB), and he gladly took the offer.

"And if we couldn’t get him into F1, he would have been free to leave. Then Helmut Marko stepped in and gave him a seat straight away."

Max Verstappen was later moved to Red Bull Racing, where he has been racing since. He dominated the grid, winning four consecutive world championships between 2021 and 2024. Although the team hasn't been performing that well at the top this year, Verstappen is still committed to them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More