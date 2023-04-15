What is Fernando Alonso's net worth? How much does the Aston Martin driver earn?

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is considered one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. His race craft, car control, and skills behind the wheel have earned him the nickname of 'El Matador' from F1 fans.

Despite not winning a championship since 2006, Alonso is still one of the best-paid drivers on the grid. He has consistently earned double figures and is touted as one of the richest F1 drivers with a net worth of around $250 million. After a two-year hiatus, the Spaniard returned to the grid in 2021 with Alpine, the team that took him to two world titles.

Although he was not able to replicate his former glory, Alonso managed to earn around $30 million in his two years with the team. At the start of the 2023 season, he left the French outfit to replace rival Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso reportedly earns around $20 million per season with the Silverstone-based outfit and is on a 'multi-year' contract. He also earns from other sources like his investments in his own brand, Kimoa, and through endorsements.

"This 2023 campaign is just about getting better" - Fernando Alonso

After achieving three consecutive podiums at the start of the season, Fernando Alonso believes that the 2023 campaign will get better as the year progresses.

Speaking in an interview with Bang & Olufsen, he said:

"That's the aim for sure. But at the moment, we have to keep our feet on the ground. The aim for the team is just to have a good season. They struggled a lot in 2022, so I think we have to walk before [we can] run.

"This 2023 campaign is just about getting better, getting to know the car better, starting a new project from day one, and that's where we are at the moment. Hopefully, we will have more podiums, and hopefully, we fight for race wins. But to fight for the championship, I think we need to set the team a little bit before doing that."

Fernando Alonso also mentioned that he never imagined that he would have the longest career in F1 history, adding:

"When I started in Formula 1, my idea was to be for seven or eight years. Then I won two Championships [in 2005 and 2006] and I thought I will race for maybe one or two more years and then I will stop. That was my idea, and now I find myself with the longest career ever in Formula 1 and I'm still fresh, still motivated, and still enjoying every single day."

It will be fascinating to see if Spaniard can win another title before closing out his iconic career.

