What is FIA’s speed limit policy for F1 drivers? All you need to know

The FIA have announced that Formula 1 (F1) drivers will face tougher speed restrictions in double yellow-flag zones behind safety cars. This rule will be implemented from the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix onward.

When passing through double yellow flag zones, either during the safety car or the virtual safety car procedures, F1 drivers will now have to adhere to a stricter speed limit. This change is part of the FIA’s push to improve safety in the sport.

Earlier, according to the International Sporting Code, drivers were required to "reduce speed significantly, do not overtake, and be prepared to change direction or stop" when double yellows were waved. Being behind either the safety car or the virtual safety car did not require drivers to further slow down under double yellow flags.

Going forward, drivers will need to meet a designated speed limit through a double yellow flag zone when the safety car or the virtual safety car is in play. The decision was made following research and reviews of previous incidents and in consultation with the teams and drivers, the FIA said in a statement.

The statement said:

“That requirement will become more precise and strictly enforceable, with drivers now being required to meet a set maximum speed limit in areas where double yellow flags are displayed.”

FIA technical director Tim Goss has stated that this would make things safer and easier for both the drivers and track workers.

He said (via WTF1):

“What we want to do is provide drivers with a tool to help them during incidents and to make races even safer. For some years with the safety car and virtual safety car we have used delta times, a reference to a speed limit that we have around the track.”

He continued:

“So, when there is a physical or virtual safety car, the drivers are informed of that delta time on their dashboard display and by radio tones, and they have to maintain a positive value, meaning they are slower than the reference time for the lap.”

He concluded:

“What we want to do now is to extend the use of the delta time concept to ensure that cars are strictly slowed to the required delta time when double waved yellow flags are shown under a virtual safety car or safety car, so we are introducing a dedicated reference speed limit in the area where those flags are displayed.”

“For the FIA, safety is paramount” - FIA head of electronics on double yellow rule change in F1

From the 2023 Monaco GP onward, F1 drivers will be given both visual and audible warnings about a double yellow flag zone to ensure they are suddenly required to slow down drastically.

The F1 drivers’ steering wheel displays will also be updated to warn them specifically when a part of the track is under double-waved yellows. While the FIA did not reveal the new speed limit, head of electronics Olivier Hulot is confident the new measures will work smoothly.

He opined:

“We have already brought in a system of warnings for yellow and double yellow. The driver gets a warning in the marshalling sector ahead of the yellow or the double yellow. For the FIA, safety is paramount, and when there is a hazard on the track, we have to minimise the risks no matter what.”

