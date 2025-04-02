What do the first 10 minutes of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie reveal? All you need to know

Joseph Kosinski's F1 film, set to hit the theatres this June, is expected to be a huge blockbuster, considering the sport's fanbase. Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film's reported budget looms over $300 million because of all the realism integrated into the production.

The filmmakers, who also produced Top Gun: Maverick (2022), recently discussed the movie's opening 10 minutes. It revolves around the life of a fictional former Formula 1 driver, Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt), who moved to endurance racing after a crash ended his F1 career. The film opens up at the Daytona International Speedway, home to prestigious races like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Daytona 500.

Hayes opens the film by pulling a risky move and winning the Daytona race. He is depicted as someone who prefers the lifestyle without racing and spends most of his time in a van until Javier Bardem (playing Ruben Cervantes) invites him back to Formula 1 to race for his team (Apx GP).

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris during the production of the F1 film (Source: Getty)

As revealed in a recent trailer, the film follows Hayes' life as he returns to racing with a new, much younger teammate, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). The two can be seen clashing during races and off the track, showing possible teammate conflict as they fight for wins. The film is expected to be released on June 25.

What makes the production of the F1 movie special?

Realism has been a major selling point of the film. Filmmakers apparently integrated special cameras on-board cars, helping them get racing footage, and the use of modified Formula 2 cars makes it an interesting watch.

The film's shooting crew was spotted during multiple races of the 2023 and 2024 F1 season. Most of the production took place after the race, where Brad Pitt and other cast members could be seen interacting with the drivers. Top Gun: Maverick turned extremely popular because of the realism shown in the film. The shots in the fighter jets were real, and Tom Cruise was made to sit in an actual Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet and go through intense training.

A similar formula has been used for the Formula 1 film as well. Brad Pitt was spotted driving around Silverstone in a modified Formula 2 car, and most shots in the film have been taken from real races, much similar to the 1966 film Grand Prix, which was a major achievement for its time. It followed a slightly similar plot, but the production was the main challenge.

Filming of MGN film 'Grand Prix' at Brands Hatch in Kent July 1966. Notice the cameras mounted on the car (Source: Getty Images)

Cameras had to be mounted on cars for the production of this film, which was a huge challenge during the early 1960s. Footage from tracks like Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps (old format), and Monza (old format with the banking) can be seen in the film.

