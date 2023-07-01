What happened today at the Spa-Francorchamps? Exploring the reason behind Dilano van't Hoff’s death

Today is a sad day for the racing fraternity as talented Dutch driver Dilano van't Hoff breathed his last in the Formula Regional Championship organized by Alpine at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was racing for the second time at the Spa circuit in Belgium.

There was poor visibility due to rains and a multi-car collision that happened when Tim Tramnitz lost control of his Tatuus-Renault FR-19 at the top of Raidillion. The safety car was immediately deployed ahead of the final lap.

Van't Hoff's car was one of the cars involved in the collision. The Dutchman might have lost control of his car in the chaos of the first collision and was hit by a speeding rival car as his car stopped in the middle of the straight.

Expressing their condolences, the race organizers said:

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends."

They added:

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

Details of the accident were not revealed by FRECA in their short statement.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali tweeted:

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The infamous Spa Francorchamps circuit and its horrific accidents

Spa Francorchamps circuit is infamous for its treacherous race track. The track witnessed the death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert. The Frenchman had a severe accident as the American Juan Manuel Correa hit him with an impact of 170mph at the Raidillon turn.

He was budding Renault F1 driver from the young driver program. Renault said:

"Anthoine was a member of the Renault Sport Academy and raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the final ladder to F1. His strong results in F2 this season, including wins on home soil in Monaco and France, inspired not just the other recruits but also the wider Renault Sport Racing group."

Other racing drivers and teams took to social media to show their solidarity.

F1 driver Fernando Alonso tweeted:

"What a sad afternoon. I have no words. It hurts the heart. Rest in peace, champ."

Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram:

"This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today."

