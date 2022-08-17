What is the Helmut Round? - Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko explains

In a recent interview, Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko revealed a rather interesting round on the simulator that every Red Bull junior driver has to go through to determine their relative position.

The advisor answered a question about the importance of having a simulator and how much of a role it plays in finding out where the drivers are in terms of performance. The Red Bull member broke the fourth wall in a way and revealed how the team evaluates its juniors.

Helmut Marko revealed that there is a one-lap qualifying round that any Red Bull junior has to complete to determine his position amongst others. The team uses this metric to determine which driver falls where in the order. Having said that, Marko also cautioned that some drivers are just not good on a single lap but are insanely fast in a race and thus act as outliers. Speaking about the benefits of the simulator, Marko told Motorsport.com:

“The simulator is an excellent tool and is constantly being developed, but you drive it alone. Our juniors have to complete a qualifying round in the simulator to determine their position. We call that the 'Helmut Round'. One does it better, the other does it less."

"You don't have any pressure in the simulator either. Sometimes it is also something mental. There are drivers who are insanely fast but are not good at qualifying. Perez is such a person. That has been the case throughout his career.”

Helmut Marko was also questioned about how much improvement Pierre Gasly has gone through since getting demoted from Red Bull to AlphaTauri. The Austrian revealed that the French driver had shown significant improvement in the last few years. However, it's tough to say how he would fare against Max Verstappen.

"In the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, Gasly was put one lap behind by Max. He is definitely more solid now and much more confident. But it is difficult to say to what extent he can stand his ground against a Verstappen."

Red Bull chief reveals where Pierre Gasly would go if an offer comes up

Helmut Marko was questioned about the French driver as well, especially with a possible vacant seat at Alpine available next season. Marko revealed that if such a situation did arise, the team would let the driver go if he wanted to leave.

"Yes, we have a good relationship. As team leader at AlphaTauri, he has been very successful in recent years, but Yuki is already at his level in one round. It's not like that in the races. Either way, we've improved Gasly's contract financially, although we shouldn't have."

Does this mean that the team has opened the door for a potential move to Alpine for Gasly? It would be interesting to see two French drivers running for the French outfit.

