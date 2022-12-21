"What a joke" - F1 Twitterati react to Vogue placing Max Verstappen's partner on its cover

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet's appearance on the cover of Vogue Netherlands' latest edition has left a lot of fans disappointed.

The daughter of Nelson Piquet, a three-time F1 world champion, Kelly Piquet has been a prominent presence in the paddock for a few years now. A model by profession, Kelly has carved her own path in her career, but her recent appearance on Vogue in a motorsport-based photoshoot has left fans fuming.

One of the more prominent objections came from the "Females in Motorsport" account that expressed their disappointment at Kelly Piquet getting the opportunity. The post said:

"Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing. There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity. These racers should have had their stories heard instead."

Females in Motorsport @FemalesinMSport



There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.



These racers should have had their stories heard instead.



#WomenInMotorsport Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing.There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.These racers should have had their stories heard instead. Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing. There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.These racers should have had their stories heard instead.#WomenInMotorsport https://t.co/tZv7EAYJVi

A few other tweets angry over Max Verstappen's partner's appearance on Vogue said:

"Susie Wolff or Jamie Chadwick is the one that is supposed to be on the Vogue cover magazine. Besides what does Kelly Piquet knows about racing when she's not a racing driver? She's just the daughter and girlfriend of the F1 world champion and model."

Scherazade @ScherazadeMS Susie Wolff or Jamie Chadwick is the one that is supposed to be on the Vogue cover magazine.



Besides what does Kelly Piquet knows about racing when she's not a racing driver? She's just the daughter and girlfriend of the F1 world champion and model. Susie Wolff or Jamie Chadwick is the one that is supposed to be on the Vogue cover magazine.Besides what does Kelly Piquet knows about racing when she's not a racing driver? She's just the daughter and girlfriend of the F1 world champion and model. https://t.co/XPMtyWQQw3

"putting kelly piquet on the cover of vogue stating she’s “representing women in motorsport” is only furthering the dangerous narrative that women can only be involved with sport/motorsport through association with a man."

allie ¹⁶ ⁺ ²³ @SKIARLES putting kelly piquet on the cover of vogue stating she’s “representing women in motorsport” is only furthering the dangerous narrative that women can only be involved with sport/motorsport through association with a man. putting kelly piquet on the cover of vogue stating she’s “representing women in motorsport” is only furthering the dangerous narrative that women can only be involved with sport/motorsport through association with a man.

"i think kelly piquet being vogue's "woman in motorsport" is actually comedic. no, don't bother putting an ACTUAL female driver, maybe jamie chadwick for example, or an engineer. even susie wolff would have been a better option than kelly piquet. what a joke."

jo @love4ferrari i think kelly piquet being vogue's "woman in motorsport" is actually comedic. no, don't bother putting an ACTUAL female driver, maybe jamie chadwick for example, or an engineer. even susie fucking wolff would have been a better option than kelly piquet. what a joke. i think kelly piquet being vogue's "woman in motorsport" is actually comedic. no, don't bother putting an ACTUAL female driver, maybe jamie chadwick for example, or an engineer. even susie fucking wolff would have been a better option than kelly piquet. what a joke.

A section of fans come out in support of Max Verstappen's partner

There was, however, a section of fans that came out in support of Max Verstappen's partner and said that a model with a racing heritage does make her a good candidate to feature on the cover. Here are some of the tweets:

"What a bizarre tweet. Where does it say she’s solely representing motorsport? Not sure what you’re trying to achieve here but it’s not exactly coming across as “we support women in what they choose and want to do” and abit more trying to pick something to be outraged by…"

Samantha Sims @ss_plp @FemalesinMSport What a bizarre tweet. Where does it say she’s solely representing motorsport? Not sure what you’re trying to achieve here but it’s not exactly coming across as “we support women in what they choose and want to do” and abit more trying to pick something to be outraged by… @FemalesinMSport What a bizarre tweet. Where does it say she’s solely representing motorsport? Not sure what you’re trying to achieve here but it’s not exactly coming across as “we support women in what they choose and want to do” and abit more trying to pick something to be outraged by…

"A lot of people see Vogue as the pinnacle of fashion magazines. Abit like how we see F1 as the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s an awesome cover and I hope to get my hands on one."

Samantha Sims @ss_plp

It’s an awesome cover and I hope to get my hands on one. @FemalesinMSport A lot of people see Vogue as the pinnacle of fashion magazines. Abit like how we see F1 as the pinnacle of motorsport.It’s an awesome cover and I hope to get my hands on one. @FemalesinMSport A lot of people see Vogue as the pinnacle of fashion magazines. Abit like how we see F1 as the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s an awesome cover and I hope to get my hands on one.

"I guess the fact the Helmet & the Racing Suit is her Father’s doesn’t matter then? Yeah, she is the daughter of a Multi World Champion & is Dating the Current World Champion & is a Fashion Model. It’s not that Deep people, stop over criticizing & being Judgmental on everything"

Amanda @Amanda_kisses @FemalesinMSport I guess the fact the Helmet & the Racing Suit is her Father’s doesn’t matter then? Yeah, she is the daughter of a Multi World Champion & is Dating the Current World Champion & is a Fashion Model. It’s not that Deep people, stop over criticizing & being Judgmental on everything @FemalesinMSport I guess the fact the Helmet & the Racing Suit is her Father’s doesn’t matter then? Yeah, she is the daughter of a Multi World Champion & is Dating the Current World Champion & is a Fashion Model. It’s not that Deep people, stop over criticizing & being Judgmental on everything 🙏

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet's appearance has stirred up quite a storm, but like everything else in life, there are two sides to every debate. It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen's partner does make a statement addressing the outrage.

Poll : 0 votes