"What a legend; Another race week, another super drive"- Fans react to Max Verstappen's victory at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP despite starting P10 on the grid

Max Verstappen secured a rather surprising win at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP. The Red Bull driver started the race in 10th and with both Mercedes and Ferrari drivers ahead of him, it did not appear likely that Verstappen would even have a shot at the win.

Having said that, the reigning world champion used perfect strategy and racecraft to pick up what would be his 8th win of the season. Watching Verstappen win an unlikely race left fans impressed as they took to social media to celebrate his win.

Here are some of the interesting quotes from Twitter.

"What a legend, beautiful 360, comeback from 10. LEGEND"

"P10->p1 even if is championship last year was a steal he is very strong and thé championship is going to him this year again"

"Greatest of all time"

"Max Max Max. Super Max super Max!"

"wow indeed admin! that was so incredible to watch. it was a masterclass"

"Possibly even more, I mean his talent is like nothing we’ve seen in F1 in many many years. It may sound silly but if even compare him against prime Vettel or Alonso. #f1 #HungarianGP"

"Say it with me! Sir max GOATstappen is the greatest athlete in the world,Sir max GOATstappen is the greatest athlete in the world, Sir max GOATstappen is the greatest athlete in the world, Sir max GOATstappen is the greatest athlete in the world"

"A driver of Max high quality, deserves a team like you 👏👏👏, Congrats 👏"

"What a race team an a epic masterclass all race, congratulations team that has made me happy for the rest of the day, congratulations"

"Hungary 2022 is added to my favorite race rankings. Best race. Hungary's first win"

It feels crazy to have won the race today: Max Verstappen on 2022 F1 Hungarian GP victory

After Sunday's race, Max Verstappen admitted it was hard to believe that he would win the race, especially considering that he started the race in P10 on a track like the Hungaroring.

The Red Bull driver said:

"It feels crazy to have won the race today from P10, especially on a track like this where it's very hard to pass. We made all the right calls today, there were some good undercuts and overall we did a great job today as a Team. This was definitely one of my best races, despite the little 360-degree spin! I'm very happy with the lead that we have, but of course we have to keep pushing and win more races."

Max Verstappen now leads the drivers' championship by 80 points over his closest competitor Charles Leclerc.

